Get $730 off one of the best gaming laptops in the world

Alienware’s m15 R3 is currently benefiting from a big discount at Dell, for those who want to get a truly high-end gaming laptop while making a major saving at the same time.

This mean machine is normally priced at $2,429.99, but with a $730 discount, you’ll now pay $1,699.99 – and while that’s still a lot of money (obviously), what you’re getting for that outlay is impressive indeed. Impressive enough that the Alienware m15 R3 is ranked fourth on our list of the best gaming laptops.

This 15-inch portable is built around an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, an 8-core chip capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz, backed with an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super discrete graphics solution. Storage comes in the form of a 512GB PCIe SSD, and you get 32GB of system RAM, more than enough for anyone.

The 15.6-inch screen has a response time of 3ms plus a refresh rate of 300Hz, and because it’s Full HD resolution, the powerful hardware on board the Alienware m15 R3 is more able to drive more demanding games to faster and smoother frame rates with this display.

Furthermore, you get a good selection of ports and other cutting-edge components such as wireless connectivity delivered by a Killer AX1650 (2x2) solution (supporting Wi-Fi 6).

This is also a superbly built laptop, as we outlined in our review, which is full of praise for not just the build quality, but the performance on offer here. The main drawback is the price, but having a 30% discount applied certainly helps make that more palatable.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: $2,429.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

The Alienware m15 R3 is a nifty-looking laptop which is superbly built and reasonably slim – thinner than 20mm (just) – so it’s nicely portable too. With a powerful 8-core CPU and RTX 2070 Super GPU, you can expect some seriously high frame rates on that excellent 300Hz screen – all with $730 off the asking price.View Deal

Not in the US? Below you'll find the best Alienware m15 R3 deals where you are: