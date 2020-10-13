Get an Acer ET3 31.5-inch 4K monitor for just $319 over at Amazon

Now that 4K monitors are coming down in price, there are some fantastic Prime Day deals like this once on the 31.5-inch Acer ET322QK 4K monitor at Amazon for just $319.99.

With AMD FreeSync technology, your games with play better than ever off the latest Radeon graphics cards, making this an excellent gaming monitor as well (so long as you're not doing competitive play, that is).

Acer ET322QK 31.5-inch 4K monitor: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

With a 3840 x 2160 resolution on an Ultra HD VA panel, there's a good amount of power under the hood here. You're saving $80 overall, bringing this 31.5-inch Acer gaming monitor down to $319.99 - that's $10 less than its record low price, though it's worth noting there's only a 60Hz refresh rate on this display.

With a 60Hz refresh rate, the ET322QK 4K monitor isn't the best out there for gaming, but with a 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync technology, it's still pretty good, especially for the price, size, and 4K resolution.

And if gaming isn't your thing, you can still get some of the sharpest clarity available in a workstation monitor with liquid-smooth streaming and multitasking. Either way, at this price, it's a pretty fantastic deal.

