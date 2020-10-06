Get a 32-inch 1440p LG monitor with HDR for just $250 at Amazon

If you’ve been searching for a fully-featured 1440p display, this LG monitor deal from Amazon should tick all the boxes. The retailer is selling the LG 32QN600-B for just $249.99, which is the lowest price for it we’ve seen.

You’re getting an extremely impressive monitor for the money with this deal. Not only does it use an IPS panel for accurate color reproduction and great contrast levels, but it also comes with HDR 10, FreeSync for tear-free gaming, and a virtually borderless design. It can also be tilted to suit your viewing angle.

The LG 32QN600-B is suitable for productivity and gaming, then, making it a versatile display that should appeal to most users. Again, this is the lowest price we've seen for this monitor, so grab it while you can.

LG 32QN600-B 32-inch QHD IPS Monitor deal:

LG 32QN600-B 32-inch QHD IPS monitor: $296.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this versatile and fully-featured LG monitor, now down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Thanks to its IPS panel you can enjoy great color accuracy and wide viewing angles. It's also ideal for gaming, with AMD FreeSync and a 60Hz display which can be overclocked to 75Hz.

With Prime Day taking place on October 13 to October 14 and Black Friday drawing ever closer, we're bound to see a cavalcade of deals during the holiday season. However, when a product drops to its lowest ever price, it's usually a safe bet that these sales events won't offer a bigger saving.

Visiting from outside the US? Check out today's best monitor deals in your area below.