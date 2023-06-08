Forget the new MacBook Air, last year’s model has scored up to 14% off on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Was: AU$2,299

Now: from AU$2,024 at Amazon

Overview: It’s no secret that we really like the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022). So much so that it’s at the top of our best laptops list. The 512GB SSD model is only available in the deep blue variant, though if you don’t need that much storage, there are discounts on the 256GB storage version, too.

Key features: M2 chip, 8GB unified memory, 512GB SSD, 13.6-inch Retina display, 1080p FaceTime camera, up to 16 hours battery life, 1.24kg

Product launched: Announced at WWDC 2022, with pre-orders from July 8 that same year

Price history: Since its release back in July last year, the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) has picked up a few discounts, but has yet to see a price drop below AU$2,000 for this particular variant.

Price comparison: Apple: AU$2,299 | JB Hi-Fi: AU$2,299 | The Good Guys: AU$2,299

Reviews consensus: Bringing the M2 chip to the MacBook Air was a great upgrade for what was already a fantastic Apple MacBook range. Plus, the 2022 model managed to pack in a slightly larger screen than its 2021 predecessor – moving from 13.3-inches to 13.6-inches while still keeping it super slim and compact. The price point was a bit of a shocker, but its performance, battery life and design make it a real standout.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Hardware: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: #1 best overall laptop in best laptops, #1 in best thin and light laptops

Buy it if: You want an M2 MacBook. Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M2 chip may have arrived sooner, but this MacBook Air is more affordable and is more than capable of handling the majority of everyday tasks.

Don’t buy if: You need a bigger display. While this MacBook Air packs in a larger screen than previous 13-inch models, it’s still only 13.6-inches. If you prefer a larger display, consider pre-ordering the 2023 Apple MacBook Air, which boasts the same feature set as this model, but in a larger, 15-inch device that’s still super portable.