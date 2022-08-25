Father’s Day gift idea: the brand-new Pixel 6a is just AU$599 on the Google Store

Google is turning 24 and, to celebrate, the tech giant is dropping prices across pretty much all its devices available to purchase directly from the Google Store (opens in new tab). Just in time too – there are some great tech deals perfect for any dad with Father’s Day just around the corner.

Dad due for a new phone? You can grab the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$599. That's a great buy as the phone is just over a month old! Not only is it water resistant, it offers a pleasant user experience with the Android interface and a FHD OLED screen. You can also pair it with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which are included in this sale and would complete the phone experience for dad.

If dad's a big movie fan but lacks the latest in smart TV tech, the Chromecast with Google TV has a discount of AU$20 during this sale. This easy-to-use streaming device just plugs into an HDMI port of any ol' telly, making it instantly smart. Google TV will help get him access to his favourite streaming services, while the Chromecast's voice-activated remote will let him stop, start, pause and do more with just a few words.

While the phone and the streaming dongle are our picks from this sale, we've pulled out a few more highlights below. There's more, though, so head over to the Google Store to check them all out.

Google Pixel 6a (128GB) | AU$749 AU$599 (save AU$150) The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch FHD OLED screen, 128GB of storage and a dual rear camera array. Our review found that the one drawback of this phone is its limited battery life, but if you're not too worried about it, it offers a great user experience with Android's clean user interface. If you're after a budget phone, you can pick this one up for only AU$599.

Chromecast with Google TV | AU$99 AU$79 (save AU$20) Missing any popular streaming apps on your TV? Then grab the latest Chromecast for 20% off. It's now powered by Google TV, making it a smoother and more streamlined streaming experience on a not-so-smart telly. You'll also get a voice-activated remote in the box. Right now there's also three months of YouTube Premium included.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series | AU$159 AU$129 (save AU$30) Get 19% off these true wireless earbuds. We found that the Google Pixel Buds A-Series do suffer from fatiguing sound quality, and long time use can be slightly uncomfortable. However if you're after a pair of earbuds that have better bass response and a cheaper price point than the Pixel Buds 2 or more popular options like the AirPods, these are a great alternative at only AU$129.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) | AU$149 AU$99 (save AU$50) When we checked out the Google Nest Hub 2nd-gen, we found its ability to track sleep really innovative, although it's not as detailed as what you'll get with wearable devices. The 7-inch touchscreen is a good little display, though there's no camera in this device, so it is lacking the ability to make video calls, but guarantees your privacy. Otherwise, Google Assistant is super handy, and the speaker is great for enjoying music and videos while you go about your day. For less than AU$100, it's a great addition to any bedside table.