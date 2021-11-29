Don't miss this MacBook Pro 16-inch Cyber Monday deal

Apple just launched its new MacBook Pro design with all the new ports and the incredibly powerful M1 Pro chip. We weren't expecting a deal on the new 16-inch model, but you can save with this Cyber Monday MacBook deal.
Right now at BH Photo & Video, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $2,399, down from the usual price of $2,499. That's not a game-changing price by any means but it makes upgrading to the new hotness a bit easier thanks to Cyber Monday 2021.
MacBook Pro 16 | M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD |
$2,499 $2,399 at BH Photo & Video
The new MacBook Pro 16 isn't just a rehash of an old design, it's brand new, with a new keyboard, ports and one of the most powerful chips we've ever seen in a laptop. And on Cyber Monday, you can save $100 at BH Photo & Video.
Apple blew us away in 2020 when it launched the M1 for the MacBook Air and Mac mini, but even then we weren't expecting just how awesome the M1 Pro would end up being. The chip Apple elected to put into its new 16-inch workhorse is by far one of the most powerful pieces of silicon ever put in a mobile machine, let alone a MacBook.
This makes the MacBook Pro 16 one of the best laptops out there period for creative professionals, because it will absolutely chew through whatever workload you throw at it. Plus, it has plenty of ports, including an SD Card reader, that creatives have been asking Apple to put back in its MacBook Pro for years. This is Apple's return to form and you can save some cash on it for Cyber Monday.
More MacBook Pro deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Macbook Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
