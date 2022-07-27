Dell back to school sale - save up to $700 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops

TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test

Dell has now joined in with this year's back to school sales and has an impressive selection of laptop deals available including up to $700 off its powerful Inspiron and XPS devices. And, as a bonus, all the Inspiron laptops come with six months of Disney Plus for free.

We think the best deal available is this $200 saving on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop (opens in new tab). Now priced at $749.99 (was $949.99), it's the best premium 2-in-1 laptop you can buy today.

It's a powerful machine that comes packed with high-end components, such as an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. These ensure excellent performance for all of your computing needs, plus there's the added flexibilty of the 14-inch touchscreen for when you want to use it in tablet mode.

For a budget option, you can also get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $329.99 (was $429.99) (opens in new tab). This is a basic device but is good for general everyday use It's a smart buy if you need a laptop for school work, web browsing, media streaming, and more. Cheaper options are available if you want a laptop for even lighter use, but this Inspiron 15 does come with a few performance-enhancing upgrades that are worth the increased cost.

5 best back to school deals at Dell

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $429.99 $329.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – The cheapest laptop in Dell's back to school sale. It's good to have 8GB of RAM for faster load times and more efficient multitasking, but if you want to do more demanding schoolwork then this laptop will struggle. Still, it's a reasonable 15-inch basic device for everyday browsing and general use on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 5000: $599.99 $549.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – There are a lot of good components in this back to school laptop deal from Dell. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a solid all-purpose device that delivers better performance for everyday use, work and media streaming. At 14 inches, it's a better portable option, too.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: $949.99 $749.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – Dell's back to school sale features the best premium 2-in-1 laptop deal available today. This device comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, a high-end AMD Ryzen 7 processor, as well as 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for loads of fast storage. That's a lot of power in a flexible machine that makes it great for all your computing needs, plus the tablet mode is ideal for doodlers or watching videos.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 5000: $949.99 $799.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – If you want a larger and more traditional laptop then this Inspiron 16 is a real powerhouse. It has similar components to the smaller 2-in-1 above, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The only differences are the bigger 16-inch display and the inclusion of the latest 12th generation Intel i7 processor for excellent overall performance.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: $1,599.99 $1,049.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $550 – This clearance offer of the Dell XPS 13 is also featured in the manufacturer's back to school sale. We've seen this high-end ultrabook for around $200-$300 less before, but this version comes with a touchscreen, a more powerful i7 processor and a larger 512GB SSD. Those are all handy extra features that are worth investing in if this laptop is going to see daily use for all of your computing needs.

If these laptops cost a little more than you were hoping to spend, then do check out all the latest Chromebook deals that are available today for some more budget-friendly options. Although they won't offer the same level of performance, they are best suited to lighter use, school work, and basic office tasks. We've also got today's best MacBook deals if you want one of Apple's premium laptops.