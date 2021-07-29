Bring your idea to life with Namecheap's exclusive summer sale

Namecheap has been around for the past two decades, delivering the components of a competitive website: a domain registry, web hosting service, and SSL certificate. At present, there Namecheap has 11 million registered users, with ten million domains in their registry.

If you're looking to have a website that can provide quality service and experience to your visitors, choosing a reliable hosting service is of utmost importance. But before planning the user experience and website speed and performance, your website needs a domain name that not only sticks but sounds professional and trustworthy.

This summer, Namecheap takes care of all your website needs including domains, hosting, and security. With over 80% in discounts on domains and up to 62% in shared hosting, you can get set up right away.

From Namecheap's domain registry, you can choose from a .com for $7.98 per year (from $8.88), a .org for $7.48 per year (from $12.98), or a .me for as low as $2.98 per year (from $18.98), which is perfect for personal blogs or portfolio websites, among other options during this summer sale.

Likewise, shared hosting has been made cheaper as well, with Namecheap's basic plan going for as low as $1.08 a month, billed annually at $12.96. Their higher tier, packed with more features, goes for a meager $1.88 per month, billed annually at $22.56.

Users can also head to Twitter and Instagram to participate in Namecheap's #DesertIslandHack competition for a chance to win a $30 prize. Mechanics of the game include sharing their business hacks and using the hashtag #DesertIslandHack.

Best web hosting service deal Namecheap Stellar Plus Hosting - $57.88 $22.56

This tier is loaded with features including unlimited websites, 50 SSLs & CDN, free backup and domain, and a lot more.View Deal

Make the best out of your website by choosing from the best Managed WordPress hosting

Get cheap domains only from the best domain registrars of 2021

Check out our guide at buying the best SSL certificate services

For Managed WordPress hosting, Namecheap's EasyWP plans is one of the top choices, starting at $14.94 per year (saving an easy 50% from the regular price).

EasyWP Turbo is also going for half its regular price, now only retailing for $34.44 per year billed annually.

Namecheap's WordPress hosting plans offer huge storage space and incredibly fast site speeds to accommodate up to 200k visitors to their site.

Best web hosting service deal Namecheap EasyWP Starter Plan - $29.88 $14.94 per year

Comes with 10GB of SSD storage for your files, ideal for sites with up to 50k visitors per month. View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

Getting started on your first website can put a strain on your budget. Sometimes, dealing with domain prices plus the costs of web hosting can be seriously stressful and time-consuming. Namecheap helps make the first few steps easier for you by marking down all of their services so anyone can afford them.

This is a great deal for first-time website owners because it eliminates the lengthy process of comparing plans and companies as well, as these are the lowest you can get your domain and hosting for. If you worry too much about security, Namecheap has you covered with their discounts on Positive SSL.

With Namecheap establishing its credibility by being around for more than two decades and millions of registered users, you are guaranteed to be in good hands. Add to that a massive discount on every service/product and you're all set to start running your online business via a cool website.