Black Friday starts now - 33 best early deals on OLED TVs, AirPods, Instant Pot and more

While Black Friday deals officially kick off on November 25, it might feel like the Black Friday shopping season has already begun thanks to early sales launched back in October by the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.



Like in recent years, retailers are extending the Black Friday sales period by offering some of their best deals now, including TVs, AirPods, kitchen appliances, vacuums, smartwatches, and more. If you want to avoid the madness of Black Friday itself and snag an early bargain, we've rounded up the 33 best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.



You'll find a wide range of Black Friday deals in our roundup, from Apple's all-new AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $197 (opens in new tab) to the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker marked down to just $14.99 (opens in new tab). If you're looking for a TV bargain, you can grab LG's stunning C2 OLED TV down to $1,296.99 (opens in new tab), and our list also includes popular appliances like the Instant Pot pressure cooker on sale for $50 (opens in new tab).



You can find more of the best early Black Friday deals below, most of which include record-low prices. Today's offers are a great opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and skip out on this Friday's shopping extravaganza.

33 best early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.

(opens in new tab) 2. Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $849.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This massive set from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - an incredible value for a 75-inch 4K TV under $600.

(opens in new tab) 3. Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's early Black Friday sale, down to $69.99 from $259.99 which is a massive 73% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

(opens in new tab) 4. AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $197.99 at Woot (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest and greatest earbuds have never been this cheap. Partly because they only came out a couple of months ago. We saw them get $25 dollars off in October, but this is a huge deal on some of the best earbuds around – we raved about the noise cancellation and sound quality in our review (opens in new tab). The longer battery life and upgraded Find My support are both excellent, too – and they're still light and comfortable.

(opens in new tab) 5. Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $79.99 now $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always Black Friday favorites, and Walmart has the six-quart Duo model on sale for $50 - the lowest price we've ever seen and $29 less than Amazon's current deal. The best-selling pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances into one device and features 13 customizable smart programs.

(opens in new tab) 6. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is only the second time we've seen the latest Apple Watch 8 discounted at Amazon. The smartwatch has only been available for less than two months, but you can already save $50 in this early Black Friday deal. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

(opens in new tab) 7. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fun gift idea, this vegetable chopper has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 when you apply the additional $5 coupon at checkout. Chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables.

(opens in new tab) 8. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

(opens in new tab) 9. Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's early Black Friday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

(opens in new tab) 10. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $179 now $116 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. Walmart is offering a giant $53 off the gray variant of the Vertuo Plus right now, which is the biggest price cut we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) 11. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 12. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $69.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $48 - just $3 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

(opens in new tab) 13. LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 14. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $599 $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Another popular category during Black Friday is mattress deals, and Nectar just dropped a flash sale that offers 33% off everything. You can save up to $500 on the Memory Foam Mattress, which brings the queen size from $999 to $669 - which beats last year's Black Friday deal. This is a great value lower-mid-range memory foam mattress, which we gave 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 15. Xbox Series S: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Here's a saving of $50 on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday, which brings it down to the cheapest price ever. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), but with this deal, it's $250 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

(opens in new tab) 16. Ninja Supra Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the ultimate blender, this Walmart Black Friday deal brings the top-rated Ninja Mega Kitchen system down to $99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and a 16-oz single-serve cup so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

(opens in new tab) 17. Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the 2022 Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99 - a new record-low. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) 18. Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $140 now $70 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Select is designed for those who enjoy their coffee stronger than usual (and we're not kidding). This model boasts a dedicated Strong Brew feature that kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity, and you'll be able to make use of it in 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz cup sizes. Best Buy is currently offering the K-Select for a record-low $70 (and in every color variant (opens in new tab), too), which is a price we don't think we'll see bettered on Black Friday itself.

(opens in new tab) 19. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday deals are live at Amazon, and we've just spotted LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,296.99. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) 20. Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

(opens in new tab) 21. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $123.59 $109.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green on sale for $109.59 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) 22. HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

(opens in new tab) 23. GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $629 $515 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The GE nugget ice maker is on my Christmas wish list this year, and Amazon might make my dreams come true with this early Black Friday deal that brings the price down to a record low of $515. The countertop ice maker makes chewable, crunchable ice and features built-in wifi and voice control.

(opens in new tab) 24. LG 55-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another incredible Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV down a record-low price of $298. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with the Google Assistant so that you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 25. iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for a record-low price of $229.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) 26. Dell XPS 13: was $999.00 , now $749.00 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 13 has always been well reviewed (opens in new tab) by us, with the newest model getting a solid 4 out of 5 rating for its portability, performance, and beautiful design. This configuration sporting a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is getting a sizable $250 discount. That’s 25% off the price tag.

(opens in new tab) 27. Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbits are another popular Black Friday deal, and Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) 28. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Black Friday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $30 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

(opens in new tab) 29. MacBook Pro M2 (2022): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,149.99 at Amazon's Black Friday deals event. That's a total savings of $150 and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop. If you're looking for a premium ultrabook with incredible performance, battery life, and a quality display, there's not much that can challenge the latest MacBook Pro.

(opens in new tab) 30. Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, Best Buy has the Bella Pro on sale for just $59.99. The Bella 8-qt air fryer is fantastic value for money as it allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) 31. Amazon Echo Show 10: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's latest and greatest smart display, today's early Black Friday deal drops the Echo Show 10 to a record-low price of $169.99. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera.

(opens in new tab) 32. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds: $159 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday deals include the best-selling Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a great price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) 33. Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Black Friday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

