Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals: what to expect this year

PlayStation used to be all about ‘the Third Place’, but if you’re a Sony-lovin’ gamer looking to get in on the action on the cheap, you may be looking for a fourth place – the store offering the best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 is now approaching its fifth birthday, with the souped-up, 4K ready PS4 Pro nearing its second. And, with no sign of a PlayStation 5 being revealed any time soon, those still waiting to get their thumbs on the best that PlayStation gaming has to offer may be finally willing to part with their cash.

In regards to the PlayStation 4 Pro, there’s perhaps never been a better time to pick up one of the premium consoles. With 4K TV prices falling all the time, and Sony’s catalogue of top-quality PS4 Pro enabled 4K HDR games growing rapidly, high-end, top-spec console gaming is becoming ever more accessible.

How to get the best PS4 deals on Black Friday

Other than checking TechRadar.com for the latest deals you mean? For starters, you'll need to do some research – and show some restraint.

Come Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday, you're going to be inundated with gaming deals. So the first question would be – do you actually want a PlayStation? It's a fine, fine gaming platform, but are there more exclusive titles on the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch that you're more interested in? If you're here, the answer is probably 'no', but make sure before committing.

Secondly, exactly what PS4 do you want? First generation consoles are still on shelves, and will be significantly cheaper than PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro editions. With the key benefits of the Pro only revealing themselves to owners of 4K TVs, you may want to consider factoring in a cheap TV deal if you're after the hi-res action.

The best PS4 games: what to grab with your Black Friday bargains

Next up – warranties. Consoles run hot, and can live in cramped AV cabinets. While the latest generation of machines are far less failure prone than, say, the original Xbox 360 consoles, it can still happen from time to time. Finding a retailer (such as John Lewis, Black Friday extraordinaire) with top-notch warranties could save you a lot of money in the long run.

And lastly, set a budget. It won't just be the consoles on sale, but games, accessories and subscription service memberships too. If you've just bought a bundle with a handful of games attached, will you really have the time to play anything else on sale? It may be worth completing the first wave of titles you've bought, and then picking up newer ones when they inevitably drop in price later on in their lifetimes.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday began life in the US before taking over the world, and takes place on the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. That means this year it’s November 23, 2018 for the deals kick off date.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

The most cyber of Mondays takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so Cyber Monday 2018 will fall on November 26.

Last year's best PS4 deals

Last year in the UK, the PS4 Pro dropped at Amazon to an all time low of £260 at the retailer, with third party sellers dropping the console as low as £174. And we’ve seen the original 500GB console drop as low as £199 in the UK at Amazon too – could that be sold new as low as £150 for the first time?

And remember – Amazon is only but one of many retailers with the PS4 on its shelves. It gets competitive around Black Friday, so don’t be surprised to see some of the smaller retailers stealing headlines with some incredible gaming deals of their own.

The best PS4 deals right now

Cant wait for Black Friday? Here's a cherry-picked selection of the best PlayStation 4 deals currently on sale.

Black Friday PS4 Pro bundles

But when it comes to Black Friday and the PlayStation, it’s all about those bundles. And with the PS4 Pro now getting on in age, the time is right for some mega UHD money-saving packages.

We’d love to see a 4K-focussed PS4 Pro bundle that brings together a few of the console’s most impressive 4K, along with the console itself. We’re thinking Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War all packaged up together, ideally below the £300 mark. It’s unlikely, but it’s not impossible.

And, while we’re at it with the games, let’s not forget Sony’s excellent PlayStation Plus subscription service, which gives you access to the console’s online multiplayer functionality as well as a bunch of free games each month. Play time is regularly discounted, but a bundle that brings some of that in to the mix too would be fantastic.

But don't forget – Sony isn't the only company with a horse in this race. If 4K gaming is a must for you, check out the latest Xbox One bundles .

Regardless, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the best PS4 deals in the run-up to the crazy Black Friday sales season, making sure you’re making all the right savings in the run up to Christmas.

Today's best PS4 Pro deals

Need that 4K gaming action with a splash of Gran Turismo and a touch of Nathan Drake, and need it now? Check out the best PS4 Pro deals currently on offer:

