Black Friday Fitbit deal drops the all-new Versa 4 to record-low price

The Fitbit Versa 4 was only released in September, and we weren't expecting to see any major discounts on this great new watch just yet. Sure, we were expecting some cut-price Fitbit Versa 3 deals to emerge as retailers made way for the new iteration, but we weren't expecting this.

As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals, the retailer has slashed $80 off the price of the new workout-orientated smartwatch, bringing it down from a full price of $229.95 to just $149.95. Amazon has also followed suit and considering it's selling the Fitbit Versa 3 for $169.95 (opens in new tab), you can get the latest model for even cheaper than the previous entry in the series.

Check out the deal below:

Get the Fitbit Versa 4 at a record-low price here:

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.

Fitbit is clearly trying to get users invested in its new technology quickly, as Walmart isn't the only retailer we've seen offering this excellent $80 discount. The fact this is happening across the board means this particular Fitbit deal is unlikely to get any better for the rest of the Black Friday deals period, as new devices frequently have a "floor" to prevent themselves from being discounted too low.

If a Versa 4 is what you're after, you may as well pick this deal up now. However, if you're just looking for a good fitness-orientated watch and don't mind a bit of older technology, then you could go cheaper: Walmart is also offering the fan-favorite Fitbit Versa 2 for less than $100:

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149.99 now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a great fitness watch for under $100, the RRP of the much more stripped-down Fitbit Inspire 3. It's still got all those great features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa.

More Black Friday deals