Black Friday deals just dropped at Herchel's and everything is 30% off

The best Black Friday deals are hardly limited to big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Most brands are joining the fray as well, including bag companies like Herschel.

If you're looking for a new laptop bag, a new carry-on for your holiday trip, or even a new hoodie to replace your beat-up one, Herschel is having a site-wide Black Friday event that takes 30% off everything (opens in new tab). That's right; everything at the store is discounted by 30%, from crowd-favorite backpacks and duffel bags to apparel. If you're shopping for the next school year or holiday gifts, this might be your one-stop shop.

You'll now find the popular Little America Backpack at under $85.00 (opens in new tab) and the Medium Trade Luggage well below its original retail price, with some colorways at $134.00 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, the Classic Rain Jacket has dropped below $40.00 (opens in new tab), which is a massive steal.

Herschel started as a bag company, touting backpacks, laptop bags, and wallets that are known for their affordable price and robust quality then expanding to travel gear, adding luggage, duffels, weekenders, and pouches to its lineup. Now, it has apparel, headwear, and drinkware as well – essentially everything you need for school, your day-to-day, and perhaps even a trip that's coming up. It even has a line of bags and accessories for your mini-mes.

The best Black Friday Herschel sale

(opens in new tab) Herschel bags, luggage and apparel: 30% off at Herschel (opens in new tab)

Whether you're buying accessories for school, work, or an upcoming trip, Herschel is almost your one-stop shop. The bag brand has been expanding its line-up so now it has offerings of the apparel and accessories variety. For Black Friday, everything is 30% off. And, by that, we mean everything from beanies, water bottles, and wallets to shirts, hoodies, and outwear. Naturally, all of Herschel's iconic backpacks, laptop bags, and luggage are on sale as well.

Keep in mind that there are deeper discounts on hand at the Herschel online store as well. We've also spotted some hoodies, tees, and shirts at up to 52% off (opens in new tab) as well as some accessories that are 53% off (opens in new tab), dropping well under $10. So, dig deeper as there are more savings to be had.

