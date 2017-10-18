Best cheap computer deal of the day: Dell XPS Tower Core i7 with 16GB of RAM

When it comes to the best computer deals, there are those that make a cheap computer even cheaper and those that make a high-end PC much more affordable. The deal Dell is offering on its XPS Tower falls into the latter category.

Normally, this Intel Core i7-packing PC would cost $1,079 when decked out with a 1TB hard-drive and 16GB of DDR4 memory. But, right now it's only $669 with the coupon code "XPS669" applied in checkout. That's a price cut of $410.

What you get

The XPS Tower has a 6th-gen Core i7 processor with a boost clock of 4.0GHz. This rig is also loaded with USB ports in front and back, including USB 3.0 and USB Type-C. For some light gaming or graphics work, it even has a dedicated video card in the Nvidia GeForce GT 730. Topping it off is an included Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, a mouse, a keyboard and a DVD-RW drive.

An extra compelling aspect of this deal is that a simple upgrade with a GPU like this one after purchase would have it ready for VR thanks to the powerful CPU and ample USB 3.0 ports. It's hard to find a strong VR-ready computer for under $1,000, but this XPS Tower and a $250 GPU could do the trick.

