Apple Watch 8 hits its lowest price yet with AU$52 off

The latest Apple Watch 8 has been available for months now – first releasing back in September – but we’re only just starting to see decent discounts on the Apple wearable. Right now, you can save up to AU$52 on the Watch 8 (opens in new tab) from Amazon, or you can price match at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) if you prefer.

The discount we’ve spotted comes on the Watch 8 with GPS and a 41mm case, and Amazon’s deal knocks it down to AU$577, which is only 8% off. While that doesn’t sound particularly impressive, it’s the cheapest price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch 8 so far.

If you want a bigger case size and therefore larger screen, Amazon’s discounted that too. The Watch 8 with GPS and 45mm case (opens in new tab) has had AU$52 sliced off the price tag, bringing it down to AU$627.

JB Hi-Fi also has deals on the Watch 8, with most colours discounted by AU$50. The good news is you can request a price match, all you need to do is live chat to its customer service team via the website and ask. To find it, go to JB Hi-Fi’s Apple Watch 8 page (opens in new tab) and click on the green bar at the top of the screen.

Should you buy the Apple Watch 8?

We rate the Apple Watch 8 among the best smartwatches you can buy today, but it’s important to note that this edition of the wearable didn’t receive a wealth of upgrades. It’s kept the soft square design as all previous Apple Watches before it, and unfortunately, it’s pretty similar to the Apple Watch 7.

What’s genuinely new to the Apple Watch 8 is a temperature sensor and crash detection. The temperature sensor reads your body’s heat, which could be useful to you if you’re trying to get pregnant, as it can let you know when you’re ovulating.

While we haven’t been able to test it for ourselves, Apple says the crash detection feature should know when you’ve been in a car accident, and should instantly alert emergency services – a potentially life-saving addition.

So, should you buy it? If you’re looking to buy your first Apple Watch, then the Watch 8 is a strong choice, but if you have a slightly older model such as the Watch 7 or Watch 6, it’s a little harder to recommend as the updates are fairly iterative.

There’s also the Apple Watch SE 2 to contend with, which has most of the Watch 8’s features at a cheaper price. The Watch SE 2 is missing an always-on screen, a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) and a pulse oxygen sensor, all of which the Watch 8 has.