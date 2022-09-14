Apple Watch 7 drops to its cheapest price ever in one of today's best Amazon deals

Discounts were inevitable with the new version due later this month, so we're not surprised to see the Apple Watch 7 on sale at Amazon for $400 (was $529) (opens in new tab). That beats the previous record low by $10, making it the lowest price we've seen for what we consider to be the best smartwatch available today.

This particular Apple Watch 7 is the most advanced version of the popular wearable with a 45mm display as well as both GPS and Cellular capabilities. That means you can receive notifications, send messages, make calls and more without your iPhone nearby. You can also choose from wrist straps in black, blue or red to fit your own personal style.

Today's best Apple Watch 7 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): $529 $400 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $129 – Today's price for the Apple Watch 7 is the cheapest we've ever seen for the version with a larger 45mm display as well as GPS and Cellular support. Features in Apple's top-end smartwatch include an always-on display, GPS, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. There are also the more advanced ECG and blood oxygen functions that aren't found on the cheaper models. Overall, this is a fantastic price for one of the best wearables you can buy right now.

While the Apple Watch 7 is very similar to the previous Apple Watch 6, the improvements to its screen, battery life and fitness features do enough to justify its existence. It's a fantastic buy at this price, then, if you want a capable smartwatch and won't need the additional features in the upcoming model.

For those wondering whether it's worth paying the extra $120 for the latest Apple Watch 8, the design is near-identical and the upgrades are actually relatively minor. And with the watchOS 9 update, you also get the low power mode feature that can extend the device's battery life by temporarily disabling some features.

There are two new key features, though, including a temperature sensor that can assist with menstrual and ovulation tracking. Undoubtedly, that's a big gain for women's health and those looking to raise a family. The other is the rather morbid crash detection, which can sense when you've been in a car accident and automatically call emergency services.

Aside from that, there's little to get excited about in terms of upgrades. That's why we think this is one of the best Apple Watch deals for most users who simply need a capable smartwatch for everyday use and fitness needs.