Amazon's best Kindle ereaders are down to their lowest price yet for Black Friday

Given how big Black Friday sales are, it's fair to assume we'll see some seriously great prices on some of our favourite things. And Amazon hasn't disappointed: its two top ereaders are down to their lowest price yet!

Both the Kindle Oasis and the Kindle Paperwhite get a 30% discount for Black Friday 2022, and are some of the highlights from this year's Amazon Black Friday deals. And the good news is both models will ship to New Zealand too at no extra cost (note that the prices in New Zealand are still displayed in AUD).

While the Kindle Paperwhite is a relatively recent upgrade, with this 11th-generation model having arrived only in 2021, the Kindle Oasis is from 2019. But don't let that dissuade you as the Oasis is still the most luxurious reading experience you can get.

We love its asymmetric design and page-turn buttons that made holding the ereader in one hand so comfortable, and that all-metal body is oh-so-beautiful. A 7-inch screen with adjustable front light and a refreshed user interface make this a right steal this Black Friday.

We might absolutely love the Kindle Oasis here at TechRadar, but we think the Kindle Paperwhite is also one of the best ereaders you can get today. The latest model is a much improved version from the older generations and it's worth every penny of the AU$167 discounted price. A bigger 6.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen gets you better contrast and faster response times than previous models, while you also get a bigger battery and USB-C charging too.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$167 on Amazon (save AU$72) The lowest price we've seen on this Kindle Paperwhite was AU$169, and that was during Black Friday last year. Amazon is beating that price by a couple of dollars, making its most popular ereader a book lover's must-have at a great price. 6.8 inches of screen, better battery than before, and overall just oh-so-good for a mid-range ereader. You can also get a Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of storage for just AU$179 (down from AU$259).

Did you know that there are ereaders available today that support wireless charging? Well, actually, there's just the one model available and that's the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

You can use most Qi wireless chargers here, but for your money you also a massive 32GB of storage on the Signature Edition.

This, too, is down to its lowest price yet, dropping below AU$200 for the first time since its launch in 2021.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021, 32GB) | AU$289 AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$90) The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with a few small perks over the regular model, but we don't usually recommend it because of the higher price tag. However, this is a record low, and if you'd like wireless charging on your ereader, you won't get it on any other model from any other brand.

All three Kindle models listed here are great ereaders on their own count. Sure, the Kindle Oasis is an older model as compared to the Paperwhites, and could do with a refresh, but it's still one of the best-looking mainstream ebook readers available in Australia today. You probably won't even feel any difference in performance when compared to the new Paperwhite.

That said, the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite really is a great all-round ereader. It looks completely different, but you get faster charging via USB-C (or wirelessly if you choose the Signature Edition), a screen that's almost as big as the Oasis and snappier page turns. That said, no page-turn buttons here.

Whichever model you choose, trust us when we say they'll serve you well, even as audiobook players if you have an Audible subscription.