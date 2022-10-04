Amazon's best-ever MacBook Pro 14 deal is back today - don't miss it

The latest Apple MacBook Pro 14 has dropped down to just $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today, with a price cut that takes a whopping $400 off the original launch price.

This isn't the first time we've seen this MacBook deal at Amazon but it's the lowest price by far - and it's the first time it's cropped for at least a few weeks now. Overall, this is likely to be the best price on this stunning ultrabook between now and Black Friday in November, and perhaps even the best price all year.

While expensive, we'd highly recommend the Apple MacBook Pro 14 if you have a bit of cash to spend and are either focused on productivity or creative applications. Not only is the M1 Pro chip inside this thing incredibly powerful, but a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and a host of useful ports make it a very flexible machine overall. In fact, we'd rank it as the best laptop you can buy right now for productivity, although casual users with a bit of cash to spend will also appreciate its premium design.

Another great choice, especially if you're on more of a budget, is the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13 - which also happens to be at its lowest ever price at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. Sitting at $999 ($300 off) makes this particular machine exceptional value overall, although it's not quite as speedy as the newer 14-inch model. It also features a rather anaemic 256GB SSD in comparison to the 14's 512GB. Still, for saving as much cash as possible, it's a good option.

Outside the US? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region below.

Macbook Pro 14 lowest price at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro): $1,999 $1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - This huge price cut at Amazon brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

Another great MacBook Pro deal this week

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1): $1,299 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Another great option this week is the slightly older MacBook Pro 13, which is also at its lowest ever price at Best Buy. The saving isn't as big with this model but it's still a fantastic choice for both casual and professional users with its speedy M1 chip and excellent display.

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our main MacBook deals page for more recommendations.