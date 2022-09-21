Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Hand-picked smartwatch and fitness band deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live, and it brings a lot of great wearable deals. The wearable market has boomed in India and is one of the most sought-after gadgets. Amazon has discounts on popular wearable brands like Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Zebronics, Boat, Ptron, and more.

The wearables category has grown so much in India that we now have smartwatches with all the features you need without shelling out much. You'd get Bluetooth calling, AMOLED display, music playback and more.

Card offer - What is it? How to claim?

Amazon and Flipkart offer an instant discount on using different cards in partnership with the card providers. For the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has partnered with SBI cards and offers a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards and debit cards.

To claim the instant discount, you just need to use a supported card, SBI credit card or debit card at check out. On adding the card or selecting the card, the instant discount will be automatically applied on the payment page.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE - on sale for Rs. 29,990
1.78-inch LTPO OLED display | Built-in cellular | watchOS 7.0, upgradable to 9.0 | Wireless charging | Fall detection | 18 hours battery life

Amazfit GTS 2 (New version) - on sale for Rs. 7,999
90+ Sport modes | All-day heart rate tracking | SpO2 sensor | Stress level monitoring | Sleep quality tracking | 5 ATM waterproof | 6-day battery life

Amazfit Zepp E - on sale for Rs. 5,999
1.28-inch circular AMOLED display | Always on display | Heart rate tracking | SpO2 tracking | REM sleep monitoring | 11 sport modes | 7-day battery life

Amazfit Zepp E Square - on sale for Rs. 5,999
1.65-inch circular AMOLED display | Always on display | Heart rate tracking | SpO2 tracking | REM sleep monitoring | 11 sport modes | 7-day battery life

OUT OF STOCK Amazfit T-Rex Pro - on sale for Rs. 9,999
Amazfit T-Rex Pro is the best smartwatch to buy if you fancy Casio G-shock watches. Its got a similar style and rugged nature, let's say it is inspired by G-shocks.

TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch - on sale for Rs. 1,499
1.69-inch display | 60+ Sports Modes | 10 Days Battery | 150+ Maximum Watch Face Library | Waterproof | 24*7 Heart rate & blood oxygen tracking | Games & Calculator

Noise Pulse 2 Max - on sale for Rs. 1,999
1.85'' LCD with 550 Nits Brightness | Bluetooth calling | Smart DND | 10 days battery | 100 Sports Mode | Productivity suite | 150+ cloud-based watch faces |

Boat Wave Style - on sale for Rs. 1,299
1.69" Square HD Display | Heart rate monitoring | SpO2 monitoring | IP68 rated | 7-day battery life | 100+ cloud-based watch face



Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 fitness tracker deals