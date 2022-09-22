Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Hand-picked audio deals

Amazon India is hosting the annual Great Indian festival sale, which is live now. There are some fantastic deals on audio products in the sale. Products from leading brands such as Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Boat, Truke, Sennheiser, JBL, and more are available at good discounts.

Here are the best TWS, neckband, and headphones deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (opens in new tab).

Card offers - What is it? How to claim it?

Amazon is offering an extra discount of 10% on using SBI debit cards and credit cards. SBI credit cards offer up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on a single purchase. However, an instant discount on a single purchase on SBI debit cards is limited to Rs. 1,000.

You just have to use any SBI credit card or debit card to claim the card offer. The discount will be auto-applied on the payment page.

Amazon Great Indian Festival TWS deals

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever Sony WF-1000XM4 - on sale for Rs. 16,990 (Rs. 13,990 on all card transactions) (opens in new tab) Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation | 32 hours battery life | Integrated Processor V1 | Supports LDAC codec | IPX4 rated

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever JBL Tune 130NC - on sale for Rs. 3,799 (opens in new tab) Active Noise Cancellation earbuds (Upto 40dB) | JBL App - Adjust EQ for Extra Bass | 40Hrs Playtime | 4Mics for Clear Calls | Water-resistant and sweatproof | Bluetooth 5.2

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever JBL Tune 230NC - on sale for Rs. 4,999 (opens in new tab) Active Noise Cancellation earbuds| JBL App - Adjust EQ for Extra Bass | 40Hrs Playtime | 4Mics for Clear Calls | Water-resistant and sweatproof | Bluetooth 5.2

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 - on sale for Rs. 7,990 (opens in new tab) A true gem from Sony. If you want great audio quality from your TWS, just get this. It comes with one of the best ANC in the business and 32 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - on sale for Rs. 5,990 (opens in new tab) 99% Noise Cancellation | Dual driver - 11mm woofer for full bass, 6.5mm tweeter with low distortion for treble | 360 Audio for theater | IPX7 rated | 28 hour battery life

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - on sale for Rs. 4,490 (opens in new tab) 12mm speaker units | Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) | 21-hour battery life | Wireless charging

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 - on sale for Rs. 4,499 (Rs. 2,999 with any card payment) (opens in new tab) DSEE sound enhancement | 360 reality audio | 20 hour battery life | IPX4 rated

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 - on sale for Rs. 2,999 (opens in new tab) 6mm speaker units | 28 hour battery life | 4-mic setup | Bluetooth 5.2 | Qualcomm aptX, SBC | IP55 rating

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro - on sale for Rs. 1,499 (opens in new tab) Qualcomm AptX support | 86ms low latency | 30-hour battery life | Bluetooth 5.2 | IPX4 rated

(opens in new tab) Oppo Enco Buds - on sale for Rs. 1,499 (opens in new tab) Dolby Atmos | AAC support | 24-hour battery life | Bluetooth 5.2+ | 80ms low latency | IP54 rated

Amazon Great Indian Festival headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 - on sale for Rs. 19,990 (Rs. 17,990 on all card transactions) (opens in new tab) Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation| 30 Hrs Battery | Quick attention mode | Ambient sound control | Quick attention mode | Adaptive sound control | Multiple device pairing

(opens in new tab) Bose Quietcomfort 45 - on sale for Rs. 19,990 (opens in new tab) Active noise cancellation | TriPort acoustic architecture | Quiet and Aware mode | 24 hour battery life

Amazon Great Indian Festival neckband deals

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Buds Wireless Z2 - on sale for Rs. 1,599 (opens in new tab) 12.4 mm Drivers | 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music | 30 Hrs Battery Life | IP55 Dust and Water Resistant