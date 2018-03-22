Trending
Brands

Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets and Fire TV price drop: save up to 20% today only

By Digital home  

Alexa-powered Echo speakers, Fire TV and Fire tablets deals

null

Today, Amazon announced that for the third year in a row it was voted #1 in the Harris Poll’s annual corporate reputation survey of American consumers. As a way of saying 'thank you' to its customers, Amazon is offering 20% off a selection of Alexa devices, including Fire tablets, Echo Plus speakers, and Fire TV media players — but only for today! Although these prices are not quite as low as what we saw during the Black Friday season, this one of the best discounts from Amazon in recent months. 

Here are the deals:

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet was $49.99, now $39.99
That's a savings of $10!View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet was $79.99, now $59.99
That's a savings of $20!View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet was $149.99, now $119.99
That's a savings of $30!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote was $69.99, now $54.99
That's a savings of $15!
View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot was $129.99, now $103.99
That's a savings of $26!View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus with Philips Hue Bulb was $164.98, now $119.99
That's a savings of $45!View Deal

Amazon Echo Show was $229.99, now $159.99
That's a savings of $60!View Deal

Related news