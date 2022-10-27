Am I reading this right? Amazon Kindle Paperwhite down to just AU$199

Yes, you read that correctly – the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is down to just AU$199 (and available for the same discount in New Zealand as well). We typically start to see these kinds of deals closer to Black Friday, but it seems as though Amazon has gotten into the holiday shopping spirit a little early this year.

This 2021 edition (11th generation) of the Kindle Paperwhite takes out the third spot in our guide to the best ereaders, slotting in behind two options from its competitor Kobo. The bottom line is, if it’s a Kindle ereader you want, the Paperwhite is our top recommendation.

Amazon’s discount knocks AU$40 off the base model (8GB) Kindle Paperwhite, which isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, but we still feel it’s a good deal. The cheapest we can remember seeing it was AU$169, and that was during Amazon’s Black Friday sale last year. While we're hoping we'll see that low price again during the big November sale, there are no guarantees, so consider this deal if you want it now. It would even make for a great Christmas present if you have an avid reader in your life.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) | AU$239 AU$199 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) Not its historic low price, but the excellent Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of memory is down to AU$199 right now (that’s 17% off RRP). This ereader comes with a 6.8-inch screen and has a backlight that can be adjusted – handy if you’ll be reading out in the sun or in bed at night. We may see this get cheaper on Black Friday, but there’s really no way of knowing. • This offer is also available to customers in New Zealand too, with free shipping thrown in.

In addition to the standard Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon has also dropped the price on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This version of the popular ereader also has a 6.8-inch display, and adds a few premium perks such as an auto-adjusting display and wireless charging.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition also bumps up your storage space to 32GB, which is a fair whack more than the standard Paperwhite’s 8GB. You’ll be paying AU$50 more for the Signature Edition (opens in new tab) than you would for the standard Paperwhite though, so if you don’t need that kind of storage for your reads, then you’re probably better off with the AU$199 ereader (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) | AU$289 AU$249 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition was also released in 2021, and Amazon’s also knocked AU$40 off the asking price ahead of Black Friday. Again, this isn’t the cheapest price we’ve ever seen – it crashed to AU$202 during Prime Day in July, and it was only available to Amazon Prime members.

Whichever you choose, you are getting a great ereader. Both have WhisperSync support, meaning you can stop reading on the Kindle and pick up exactly where you left off on another Amazon device or Kindle app without losing your place.

And then there's Bluetooth support – this lets you pair a set of wireless headphones to the device so you can listen to the audiobook version of your favourite titles, although this will need either an Audible subscription (opens in new tab)or a Kindle Unlimited membership (opens in new tab).