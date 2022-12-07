Act fast - the Apple Watch SE just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of Christmas

Christmas Day is just weeks away, and if you're still searching for a gift idea (or looking to treat yourself), Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch SE to a new record-low price.



For a limited time, you can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $209.99 (opens in new tab) when you apply the additional $19.01 coupon at checkout. That's the best deal we've ever seen, and $20 less than the Black Friday price.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 8 but with a much more affordable price tag. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app (which many might find unnecessary), the smartwatch now includes an improved chip for faster performance and new health and safety features such as fall detection. The smartwatch consists of all the features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as tracking heart rate, activity, sleep, and calories burned, and help you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



In comparison, the Apple Watch 8 is currently on sale for $350 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a whopping $140 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, and as of right now, the smartwatch arrives before Christmas.

