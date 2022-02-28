A Samsung Chromebook for only $99 is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year

Here's an incredible bargain if you're looking for a cheap laptop this week: a Samsung Chromebook 4 for only $99 at Walmart.

While we do usually see a few cheap laptop deals for under $100 these are often poor quality devices that would not be worth even spending so little money on. However, when it comes from a reputable manufacturer like Samsung, it's is well worth paying attention to - especially if you need a basic machine to handle simple daily tasks or schoolwork.

This Samsung Chromebook 4, in particular, comes with an 11.6-inch screen, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. These are all fairly standard components you'd expect to find in a Chromebook for under $200 that's designed for light use, so no big surprises there. What makes this laptop deal so appealing, though, is the impressive 12.5-hour battery life – something those who favour portability and need a device that can last all day will definitely appreciate.

Walmart hasn't made it clear how long this deal will be available so best move fast to secure one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far this year.

Today's best Chromebook deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: $229 $99 at Walmart

Save $130 – A Samsung Chromebook 4 often costs a lot more than similar devices so at its usual price of $229 we often overlook it. However, after this massive $130 saving at Walmart it's much more palatable and excellent value for money. For those with very basic computing needs, want a device that can last over 12 hours and a budget of around $100, there's no better way to spend your money.

If you want to compare this offer to what else is out there, you can have a browse through more of today's best laptop and Chromebook deals just below.