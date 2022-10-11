8 of the best Prime Early Access deals under £50 in the UK

The Prime Early Access Sale is live in the UK this morning - and there are plenty of deals that won't break the bank. We've scoured Amazon to find the best offers under £50, so if you're looking for a bargain have a browse...

We've got everything from Fire tablets to Fitbits, and Bluetooth speakers to breadmakers. And if after these you want to see more big discounts, head over to our Prime Day in October live blog, where we're covering all the latest news.

A few essentials before we start: like Prime Day, this is a two-day sale - and also like Prime Day, you need to either be signed up to Amazon Prime to get access to the deals, or to start a free 30-day trial of Prime (opens in new tab). (Just remember to cancel it in time if you choose the latter.)

Otherwise, you're good to go. Here are the best deals under £50 at Amazon UK today.

Prime Early Access sale: the best deals under £50

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 – The 2020 tablet from Amazon is a really solid pick if you're on a budget. It only comes with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM (and has ads) but it has a good selection of games and apps that will keep you entertained and a super low price, especially thanks to this deal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52 – The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a simple yet effective fitness tracker for casual athletes and people that want to be nudged towards a healthier lifestyle. It's a shame that the best premium features are locked behind a paid subscription (which you get a one-year trial of with purchase) but it'll still count your steps, prompt you to get active, and track your sleeping habits for free.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Want punchy and clear music anywhere for under £30? You won't find much better than this – you get 24 hours of power, IPX7 waterproofing so it can withstand accidents, and a pocketable design. Its cheapest-ever price is £26, so this is basically as low as it goes for this small speaker. If you can spend a bit more, the Anker Soundcore 3 is the upgraded version of this, and is £37.99 (32% off) today too (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Morphy Richards 48281 Fastbake Breadmaker: £57.99 £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £24 – Bread lovers, rejoice! This Morphy Richards breadmaker is on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access event. For just £35.99, you'll get 12 different programmes – for two different loaf sizes – and this particular machine utilizes the brand's fastbake technology, which cooks loaves in under 50 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X: £99.99 £50.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £49 - This might be one of the best discounts we've seen in the Prime Early Access sale; a whopping two-thirds slashed off the original RRP of the Barracuda X gaming headset. It's lightweight and fully wireless, compatible with just about anything - perfect for gaming on the go.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: £90 £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £41 - This isn't the world's biggest discount - although it's a 46% on the RRP of £90 - but it brings these highly rated earbuds down to their joint-lowest price ever: we've never seen them cheaper. For such a low price, you get that Sony reliability and sound quality, in small and light true wireless buds. They're an audio bargain at this price.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – This is the cheapest deal we have seen for an Echo Dot and it's a great opportunity to bring home a fantastic speaker with Alexa integrated and perfect for people who aren’t sure about smart home tech but want to take the first step. With such an easy set-up and low price tag, it’s a way to try connected tech without the commitment of too much time, money and energy.