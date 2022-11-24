30 best Black Friday deals under $30: tech, kitchen gadgets, toys, gift ideas and more

The Black Friday deals event is the perfect opportunity to grab a cheap bargain, thanks to stunningly-low prices on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, and home goods to beauty items, smart home devices, toys, and more. To help you snag the hottest gadgets and gizmos, we've rounded up the 30 best Black Friday deals under $30.
Our list is filled with cheap Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, with prices starting at just $5.68. We've scoured each retailer to find best-selling items under $30, like Amazon's Echo Dot on sale for just $19.99 (opens in new tab) and this handy smart garage controller marked down to $19.98 (opens in new tab).
You'll also find great gift ideas, like this Bella Pro air fryer for only $19.99 (opens in new tab), this cozy sherpa fleece blanket down to $24.99 (opens in new tab), and this best-selling vegetable chopper, with over 51,000 positive reviews on Amazon, on sale for $23.88 (opens in new tab).
Looking for something to treat yourself with? These top-rated Mulberrry silk pillowcases are down to $19.99 (opens in new tab), and you can control all your Christmas lights with your voice with this Kasa four-pack of smart plugs on sale for $22.99 (opens in new tab).
See more of our best Black Friday deals under $30, most of which include record-low prices, which means we don't expect to see better offers during the official Black Friday sales event.
30 best Black Friday deals under $30
1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was
$49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This early black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.
2. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A fun gift idea, this vegetable chopper has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 when you apply the additional $5 coupon at checkout. Chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables.
3. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote:
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
4. Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2: was
$32.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Treat yourself to these top-rated pillows from Amazon's Black Friday sale, which are now marked down to just $23.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The queen-size set of two pillows has over 11,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are designed for any kind of sleeper.
5. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was
$29.98 now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
For just $19.98, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.
6. Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was
$34.99 now $29.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $29.96. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was
$29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These smart plugs come in handy, especially around the holidays, and this four-pack is on sale for just $22.99. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances completely hands-free.
8. Amazon Echo Auto:
$49.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.
9. Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush:
$24.96 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $4.95 - A cheap, high-quality rechargeable brush from Philips, the slender brush offers a built-in timer and an "Easy Start" program for people new to electric brushing. But honestly, just plug in and go. The battery lasts for 14 days.
10. Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: was
$49.99 now $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic early Black Friday deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $19.77. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and an incredible price - this early Black Friday deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.
11. Organic 20% Vitamin C Serum for Face: was
$14 now $5.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Vitamin C Serum has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and it's now on sale for just $5.68 - an incredible price compared to other popular brands. The skin serum combines retinol, jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera to help brighten skin and reduce dark spots and wrinkles.
12. Lego Classic Bricks and Animals 11011: was
$49.95 now $25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
As a cheap and easy way to start a Lego collection, there aren't many better deals than this $25 set at Walmart. It contains a whopping 1,500 pieces that can be used to create ten different animal figures. Of course, though, the real fun comes from all the weird and wonderful inventions you make when you discard the instructions and just play with the huge pile of bricks in front of you.
13. Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Black Friday - a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.
14. Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was
$29.99 now $21.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Who doesn't want a cozy sherpa throw as the temps get cooler and we've found this top-rated blanket from Amazon on sale for just $21.24 when you apply the 15% coupon at checkout. Available in several color choices, the 50x60-inch throw features a fleece face and plush sherpa reverse, which results in a super-soft and warm blanket
15. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner:
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner is a top seller on Amazon's gift ideas list, and it's currently on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The handheld portable vacuum allows you to clean your car in no time with handy attachments like a carrying case and an extra-long 16-foot cord.
16. Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was
$49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This best-selling crock pot is getting a massive 40% discount this Black Friday, which brings the price down to a record-low of just $29.99. The seven-quart slow cooker serves up to eight people and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.
17. Zimasilkz 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: was
$23.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These silk pillowcases have over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon and would make a great gift idea for anyone on your list. Available in several different color choices, the pillows are made from 100% mulberry silk which benefits your hair and skin as you sleep, and are on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the 20% coupon,
18. Blink Mini security camera:
$34.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
19. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer:
$69.99 $27.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of $27.64. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
20. Bella Pro 2QT Air Fryer:was
$44.99, now $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy users, who’ve rated this a 4.5 out of 5, love the size of the Bella Pro Air Fryer as it’s perfect for making food for one to two people and is easy to tuck away since it doesn’t require a lot of counter space. Now, there’s one more reason to love this petite air fryer. It’s 55% discounted or $25 off its sticker price.
21. Roku SE Streaming Media Player:
$48 $31.22 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Get the Roku SE streaming media player on sale for $31.22. Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.
22. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter:
$50 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $14.99 right now - only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for camping or hikes, the hand-held LifeStraw filters bacteria & parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.
23. JBL Tune 510BT on-ear headphones:
$49 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
These on-ear JBL headphones are a true bargain at just $29.99 at Best Buy. You’ll also get access to an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free for the first four months after your purchase. With Bluetooth connectivity, 40 hours of battery life, and a built-in microphone, all your basic needs should be met – just don’t expect world-beating audio at this price, but they sound good for the price.
24. JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses: was
$23.95 now $14.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These insulated glasses would be a fun gift idea, and Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the pair down to just $14.40 making it an easy buy. The 5.4-ounce glasses are perfect for espressos, and the handmade glass will keep your liquid hot while keeping your hands cool.
25. Toy Rocket Launcher for kids: was
$29.99 $19.99 now at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Toy Rocket Launcher is a top-selling gift idea on Amazon, and it's on sale at just $19.99 for Black Friday. Designed for ages three years and up, you can enjoy endless hours of fun by running and jumping on the rocket and watching it soar into the air.
26. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
27. Magic Bullet Blender: was
$39.88 now $25.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A blender for $25? Yes, please! Amazon's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Magic Bullet Blender for just $25.49 when you apply the additional $4.50 coupon at checkout. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more and includes three different cup sizes.
28. Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar: was
$19.87 now $10 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a hostess gift, a candle is a perfect option, and Walmart has the top-rated Yankee Candle on sale for just $10 - an incredible deal. The large candle provides over 110 hours of burn time, and the balsam and cedar aroma is perfect for the upcoming Christmas season.
29. Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen):
$19.98 $18 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Here's a cheap smart speaker alternative to the Echo Dot from Amazon. It delivers many of the same functions, including the ability to play music, set timers, read the news and remind you of upcoming events. You can even use it to control other devices around the home, such as the TV, lights, and heating. At this price, it's a great first step into smart home tech.
30. JLab Go Air Pop: was
$24 now $9.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, thanks to the latest batch of Black Friday deals at Walmart, you can get these excellent affordable, and comfortable buds for under $10. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer-detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control, and a whopping 32-hour battery life. Bargain.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing and toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 2: on sale for $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops ad iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, appliances and holiday decor (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor and tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor, furniture and Christmas trees (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off on mattresses, plus free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, makeup, Nike, and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 TVs, major appliances and smartwatches (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, coffee makers, and more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums, and laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, plus free shipping (opens in new tab)
See more cheap bargains in our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.