15 best last-minute gifts from Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

December 25 is inching closer and closer, and if you're still searching for that perfect present, then you've come to the right place. We've been scouring the web to bring you the best last-minute gifts from popular online retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. We've searched for best-selling gifts that arrive in time for Christmas, and as a little bonus, every item we've listed is also on sale.



Our last-minute gifts include something for everyone at different price points, so whether you're looking to pick up a cheap stocking stuffer, the latest tech gadget, or a best-selling home appliance, we've got a present for you.



Some of our favorite last-minute gifts include the uber-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker on sale for $134.25 (opens in new tab) (was $179), the best-selling Apple Watch 8 in stock, and on sale for $349 (opens in new tab) (was $399) at Walmart, and these top-rated Beckham Hotel pillows from Amazon for just $29.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99).



All of the last-minute gifts listed below currently ship in time for Christmas, but that might change as we get closer to December 25. We've also listed gift card links below as an always great last-minute gift option, and you can see our Christmas sales roundup if you're interested in shopping for more holiday bargains.

Last-minute gifts: gift cards

15 best last-minute gifts

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This last-minute gift would make a great stocking stuffer idea, thanks to today's 63% discount that gets you the best-selling Amazon Echo Dot for just $14.99. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $134.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $134.25, which is the best deal you can find right now. The Vertuo Next allows you to whip up a creamy espresso in minutes with the convenient pods and features a slim 5.5-inches wide design. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Currently sold out at Amazon, Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch in stock and on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the best deal we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: $54.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during Christmas time, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $44.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to a record-low price of $89.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative at just $89.95. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $98 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great last-minute gift from Amazon - you can get the latest Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $114.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $38.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great gift idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Christmas sales, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $38.49 when you apply the additional 30% coupon at checkout - the lowest price we've ever seen. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price? Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series S might be the less powerful of Microsoft's current-gen systems, but it's still no slouch. Its lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your games load remarkably fast. The console also supports high-end features like VRR for more stable and consistent performance and pairs excellently with a 1440p monitor. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $44.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Who doesn't want an air fryer for Christmas? This 8-qt air fryer was already reasonably priced, but now you can get it for less than $50 at Best Buy. It's ideal for cooking food for up to 8 people and has eight built-in features meaning that you can roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate, and more with just this one appliance. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 would make a great last-minute gift and Amazon currently has the 2nd-generation earbuds in stock and on sale for $229. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was $34.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $23.99 – be sure to apply the $4.50 coupon. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) PS5 | God of War: Ragnarok: $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is the latest PS5 bundle available featuring the recently-released and hotly-anticipated PlayStation exclusive. God of War Ragnarok is one of the best games of the year, according to our review, so snagging the action epic with the Sony console is the best deal you can get right now. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was $199 now $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can score a 35% discount on the 23andMe DNA test, which brings the price down to $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test. Arrives before Christmas