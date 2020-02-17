This AMD Ryzen 5 3600X deal is even better than Black Friday's discounts

If you've been keeping your eyes on the best processors, you're aware the Ryzen 5 3600X is nearly unbeatable from a value standpoint, especially for gamers. And, that value has just gotten significantly better with this deal from Micro Center that cuts over 25% off the Ryzen 5 3600X's price, bringing it down to just $179.

The Ryzen 5 3600X offers exceptional performance at its original price point, and can go even further for gamers. AMD has done an exceptional job optimizing this 6-core/12-thread processor's performance in games to the point where it can even compete with the Ryzen 9 3950X at the top of the Ryzen 3000-series product stack.

And, remember, we're still talking about how it stands out at its original price of $249. Micro Center is selling it for $179, which is even cheaper than the standard Ryzen 5 3600. This deal is even better than the discounts we'd seen on the processors during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Perhaps it's to get ready for Ryzen 4000-series CPUs later this year. Regardless, this makes it a great time to snag a Ryzen 5 3600X as a gaming PC upgrade.

The upgrade path for the Ryzen 5 3600X is also fairly simple if you're currently on an earlier Ryzen processor. That's because AMD has made a commitment to the AM4 socket for its mainstream Ryzen processors. Whether you're upgrading from an original Ryzen CPU or a Ryzen 2000-series chip, you'll be able to slot the new CPU into the same motherboard you're already using.

However, if you want to take full advantage of the Ryzen 5 3600X's capabilities, you'll want to get a newer motherboard with support for PCIe 4.0. The new standard was first enabled on Ryzen 3000-series processors, and doubled the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0. If you're not sure you need it, you can upgrade later. PCIe 3.0 still has plenty of bandwidth for typical PCIe SSDs and even the best graphics cards.

If the Ryzen 5 3600X looks good to you but you want even more power, you can step up to a processor like the Ryzen 7 3800X without having to dig too much deeper into your pocket thanks to a similar discount.