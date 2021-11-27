Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals 2021: where to find sales and stock

Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals are usually few and fleeting - and the Black Friday Airwrap deals we saw this year were disappointing, to say the least (though that isn't true of all the Cyber Monday 2021 deals).

So what should you do if you want to get your hands on this luxury hair care appliance at a noteworthy bargain? For starters, you'll want to bookmark this page as we'll be highlighting all the best places to find stock and what few sales there are.

Secondly, you'll want to be prepared to buy second-hand as the only savings we've seen this year are on refurbished Dyson Airwraps - if you want to buy a new one you'll have to pay full price.

If you're considering a refurbished Airwrap styler you might also want to check out the Dyson Outlet store which offers a number of second-hand items, including some of its best vacuum cleaners and the Corrale hair straightener.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap Deals (US)

Dyson Airwrap Complete - Refurbished: $399.99 at NewEgg Dyson Airwrap Complete - Refurbished: $399.99 at NewEgg

Save $100 - A new Dyson Airwrap Complete costs $549.99, but you can get $150 off by opting for this refurbished one from NewEgg. It's sold and shipped by Dyson itself, so you can be confident it's the real deal.

Dyson AirWrap Volume + Shape styler refurbished: $499.99 Dyson AirWrap Volume + Shape styler refurbished: $499.99 $429.97 at Nordstrom

Save $70 - You save 15% by opting for this refurbished Dyson Airwrap from Nordstrom Rack right now. It comes with three styling attachments and a leather case - and it'll be delivered for free.

Dyson Airwrap Complete (refurbished): $499.99 Dyson Airwrap Complete (refurbished): $499.99 $449.99 at Dyson

Save $50 - If buying refurbished products gives you pause, consider that Dyson rigorously tests and checks all of its refurbs – even installing Dyson replacement parts if necessary. Plus, you'll receive a 1-year factory warranty with this 'like new' styling tool.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Complete: $599 at QVC Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Complete: $599 at QVC

This version of the Dyson Airwrap comes in copper and Prussian blue rather than the standard fuchsia and silver, with all the same accessories and attachments as the regular edition. It's still full price, but if you can't find an Airwrap available elsewhere, this is the place to look.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap Deals (UK)

Refurbished Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 Refurbished Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 £399.99 at Dyson

Save £50 - If you're after a rare deal on a Dyson Airwrap- and you don't mind using a second-hand gadget - this saving on a refurbished product is likely to be the best you can hope for this Cyber Monday.

Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 at John Lewis Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 at John Lewis

This isn't a special edition, nor does it come with any free gifts - but you do get John Lewis's complementary two-year warranty and the complete set of attachments with a smart storage case to keep everything organized - how nice.

Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 at Boots Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 at Boots

If you have an Advantage card, you may prefer to pick up the AirWrap for the same price from Boots and grab 1,796 loyalty points at the same time, giving you £17.96 to spend in-store.

Dyson AirWrap: £450 at QVC Dyson AirWrap: £450 at QVC

If Boots and John Lewis run out of stock, you can grab the Dyson AirWrap Complete for just a penny more at QVC, with free delivery. You'll still get Dyson's two-year guarantee provided you register your styler online once you receive it.

Dyson Red Airwrap Special Edition: £450 at QVC Dyson Red Airwrap Special Edition: £450 at QVC

This special edition Airwrap kit comes in red rather than the usual fuchsia shade and comes with the full array of attachments, non-slip mat, and storage case.

Dyson Airwrap alternatives

Dyson Airwrap alternatives deals (US)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 $34.88 at Amazon

Save $25: The Revlon One-Step is already a much more affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap – and ahead of Cyber Monday, it's an extra $25 off. It's larger than Dyson's coveted styling tool and relies more on heat to style and smooth hair, too. However, it does a great job of adding volume and shine for most hair types.

Dyson Airwrap alternatives deals (UK)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: £59.99 Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £30: Here's a super-affordable way to get a salon-quality blowout in the comfort of your own home. The Revlon One-Step dries and volumizes hair in little time – and at a fraction of the cost of the Dyson Airwrap. Pick this up today and save nearly £20 ahead of Cyber Monday.

Other Dyson Airwrap deals

Not feeling these Dyson Airwrap deals? You can check out our roundup of the best prices down below...

Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals: Our predictions

When will Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday takes place on November 29, 2021 – mere days after Black Friday. As is often the case, Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals are bound to be a mix of carryover offers from Black Friday plus a crop of new deals specifically launched for the day that's in it. As you can see above, there aren't many Dyson Airwrap deals to be found right now. But as we inch closer to November's major shopping weekend, that's likely to change. Meanwhile, we also expect retailers to extend their Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday specials into the first week of December – that is, if are any Airwrap stylers left in stock.



What Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2021? Cyber Monday is one of the few times you'll be able to find this in-demand hair styler on sale – the other occurrences being Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Even then, Dyson Airwrap sales are few and far between. Also, any reduction in price will make stock even harder to come by as Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals come and go quickly thanks to zealous shoppers. Last year in the US, we saw Amazon offer a generous $150 off coupon on the Dyson Airwrap Complete, which knocked it to an all-time-low price of $400. Unsurprisingly, this incredible deal went in-and-out of stock throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020. In the UK, we didn't see the price of the Dyson Airwrap budge from its permanently-reduced price of £449.99 during Cyber Monday 2020. But now that the Airwrap is a couple of years old, we're optimistic that we'll see prices dip below that threshold for Cyber Monday 2021.

Tips for buying a Dyson Airwrap this Cyber Monday

Whether it's a gift for someone or a treat to yourself, we recommend you jump on any Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deal that catches your eye as soon as you can. Stock is already difficult to come by – remember that Dyson had a waitlist that was hundreds-of-thousands of names deep when it was released in mid-2019. Sales and discounts for the Dyson Airwrap aren't terribly common – and when they do appear, they're not guaranteed to last for very long.

The Dyson Airwrap styler is powered by a V9 digital motor that produces an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Coanda effect. This means the Airwrap doesn't have to rely on heat alone to curl or smooth hair – which will prevent the likelihood of cuticle damage from extreme temperatures.

There are three types of Dyson Airwrap models to choose from, which each model corresponding to various hair types:

Dyson Airwrap Complete: for flat, fine, and frizz-prone hair; includes 6 attachments

for flat, fine, and frizz-prone hair; includes 6 attachments Dyson Airwrap Smooth+Control: for coarse or frizz-prone hair; includes 4 attachments

for coarse or frizz-prone hair; includes 4 attachments Dyson Airwrap Volume+Shape: for fine and flat hair; includes 4 attachments

Want to learn more about how the Dyson Airwrap works? Read our complete review of the Dyson Airwrap Styler.

What are some alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap?

Whether you need something more affordable or better suited to your hair type, there are several alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap that are already on sale – and also likely to be discounted even deeper for Cyber Monday...



