Cyber Monday Ring camera deals 2022: huge savings on security cams and more

Black Friday has come to an end, but many of this year's best Ring camera discounts have rolled over into retailers' respective Cyber Monday deals.

So, if you've had your eye on a new Ring doorbell, security system or camera – like the budget-friendly and versatile Ring Stick Up Cam, or the more premium Ring Spotlight Cam – in 2022, then there's still time to grab a bargain (though for the former, you might find our Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deals guide a bit more useful).

Below, we've highlighted our pick of the Cyber Monday Ring camera deals currently available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Many of the below Cyber Monday Ring camera deals have been rolled over from Black Friday (and earlier, in some cases), meaning the savings on offer here are pretty much just as good as they were a few days ago.

Cyber Monday Ring camera deals: under $100

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly, indoor-only Ring security camera then this is the deal for you. This pint-sized HD camera is ideal for keeping an eye on your home while you're away, and it's down to its lowest ever price.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) and Echo Show 5 (2021) bundle: was $184.98 now $69.99 at Amazon

For $10-more than the Ring Doorbell on its own, you can get it with an Echo Show 5. This smart speaker with a screen will let you view your Ring's video feed, making it a perfect companion (especially at this all-time low price).

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This classic Ring security option is great for setting up inside or outside your home. Thanks to its battery-powered design it can be installed wherever you need, though if you're using it outside you may need to think about how your home's exterior will be illuminated as it doesn't have a light.

Cyber Monday Ring camera deals: over $100

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Wired Ring cameras aren't as versatile as battery-powered ones, but they can be more reliable as they're less likely to run out of power when you most need them. This 2021 model has never been cheaper and comes with two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

This 2022 Ring camera has never been discounted before, so you know this is its best price ever. This camera offers protection to your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed.

Ring Spotlight Camera: was $219.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

This battery-powered camera is excellent for use outdoors. It captures video with a 1080p (full-HD) resolution, has a wide 140-degree viewing angle, and a bright spotlight that can illuminate its view during the nighttime. This deal is much better than last week and is near to what we expect from a Cyber Monday discount.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: was $229.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

This is Ring's latest and best home security camera and the first time it has ever been discounted. It'll help protect your home with 1080p video, a 140-degree field of view, and Color Night Vision, plus it comes with a spotlight and speaker to help alert neighbors and potential intruders that you know someone is sneaking around outside your home.

Buying Tips: 3 of the best Ring cameras to watch out for

(Image credit: Ring)

If you're looking for the best outdoor home security camera for your garden, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is what you need. We were impressed by the Full HD footage and the two 1,000-lumen spotlights that bathed the yard when motion was detected. As Ring is an Amazon-owned company, it ingrates with Alexa for hands-free control, too. However, it requires existing mains wiring for a sensor light, and, like all Ring cameras, there's no free video dotage.

Priced at $249.99 / £217.99 the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is an expense but there's no price you can put on securing the home, really. A new spotlight camera is set to launch - the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery (opens in new tab) - which we're predicting will bring down the price of the Wired Pro camera.

Read our full review: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

(Image credit: Ring)

This is Ring's almost top-of-the-range video doorbell . You'll be able to see the full length of anyone on your doorstep and any packages they might have with them - although, at 150 degrees, it is a slightly smaller field of view than Arlo's rival doorbell offers. To get the most out of the Ring Doorbell Video Pro 2, you'll need to subscribe to the Ring Protect service, whose features include the ability to review who was at the door if you missed the alert. It also has full integration with Amazon Alexa.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 doesn't come cheap, and if you're on a budget, it's worth considering its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It's currently priced at $259.99 / £219.99 and offers better value-for-money when bought as a bundle with the Chime or Chime and Plug-in Adapter with savings of up to £19.99.

Read our full review: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Indoor Cam is the company's entry-level security camera and offers excellent value for money. It is simple to use and records clear Full HD footage when motion is detected during the day and at night. It's also compatible with Alexa. However, as with other Ring cameras, the only way to review footage once captured is if you subscribe to Ring Protect.

An entry-level price of $59.99 / £49.99 is very reasonable when compared to other cameras featured in our best home security (opens in new tab) guide.

Read our full review: Ring Indoor Cam

Tips for buying a Ring Camera on Cyber Monday

1. Look for what you want

Ask yourself: 'Do I want a video doorbell or a home security camera?'. Ring do them both. A video doorbell will keep an eye on the goings on outside the front or back door, whereas a home security camera will watch over what's happening inside the home or in the yard.

Look for older models, too. Most of the Ring products which are released are upgrades on what have already been released. This may be better quality video footage, or more features in the app such as two-way talk. If the latest isn't important to you then you're in with more of a chance of picking up a competitive Ring camera deal.

2. Compare the deal

Yes, Ring are owned by Amazon, which is probably your go-to retailer, but there are other websites to shop from that'll have deals just as good or (maybe) even better. We’ll be sifting through hundreds of Cyber Monday Ring deals and rounding up our pick of the best discounts here, but if you’re going solo it's crucial to remember that discounts can differ wildly between retailers. Also remember that if you see a Ring product out of stock with one retailers, you may find it in stock with another.