Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2020: the best AirPods discounts still available

Black Friday 2020 may be in the rear view mirror, but there are still plenty of Apple AirPods Black Friday deals available in the US and the UK - and we're constantly checking stock and hunting for new price drops.

We've seen some truly mind-blowing Black Friday AirPods deals, with the biggest discounts on the premium AirPods Pro. In fact, the AirPods Pro briefly dropped to their lowest ever price ($169) by a wide margin at Walmart and Amazon in the US.

Sadly, that deal has now sold out, though you can still get the noise-cancelling earbuds for $189 at Woot – and it's entirely possible that the $169 price tag will make an appearance in Cyber Monday deals on November 30.

In the UK, Laptops Direct has also slashed the price of the AirPods Pro to £198, which is the lowest price we've ever seen – but will the UK match the best Stateside deal too? We've been seeing that £198 price for a while now, so it's all to play for.

Today's top Black Friday AirPods deals

What about the regular 2019 AirPods? You can get them for $119 in the US and £124.49 in the UK, but we think that price will fall further today, perhaps to under $100 / £100. That's not too far outside the realms of possibility when you consider the AirPods dropped to $99 very briefly in the run up to Black Friday.

The key retailers to keep an eye on today include Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell in the US, and Laptops Direct and BT in the UK, as well as Amazon on both sides of the pond.

We expect these little white buds to be a clear favorite as a great Christmas gift, and you can be sure that Black Friday prices will be competitive as a result.

Black Friday AirPods deals available now

After weeks of increasing discounts, retailers are now launching their official Black Friday AirPods deals.

We'll be here throughout the day to bring you the best AirPods deals you can get on Black Friday, and we're expecting to see some truly fantastic discounts based on what we've seen so far, with Walmart and Amazon briefly slashing the AirPods Pro to $169, and expectations that the 2019 AirPods will fall below $99 / £99.

Of course, deals of this calibre are bound to expire quickly – and if you're desperate to get your hands on a pair of AirPods and don't want to risk them selling out, the deals below still offer fantastic savings on the true wireless earbuds.

Black Friday AirPods deals in the US

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we had seen in the run up to Black Friday before Walmart blew it out of the water. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. You should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199 at Amazon

Not sure about buying from Woot? You can still save a lot of money on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, which has cut the price of the earbuds to $199 ahead of Black Friday. While this deal isn't quite as impressive as the $169 we've seen in the last 24 hours, it's still a decent saving, and you have the added peace of mind that comes with shopping from a trusted retailer.

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

You'll find the cheapest AirPods on the market with a $40 discount right now at Amazon. It's been as low as $99 in the past few weeks, and we're not sure if that price is going to happen again. It could be there during Black Friday 'proper' but it's a gamble at this point.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Walmart

This price initially dropped to $108 – the best deal we've seen by far – but has since risen to $149.99. Still, with $50 off, this is still a great deal from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. This deal is also available at Amazon if you're wondering where to pick up a pair.

View Deal

Black Friday AirPods deals in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Laptops Direct

This Laptops Direct deal offers the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, cutting the price by a whopping £51. For your money you're getting noise cancellation, a nifty transparency mode, and a wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, alongside great sound and Apple connectivity.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020). If you are keen, this deal is also available at John Lewis.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in early Black Friday AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

View Deal

Wireless Charging Case only: £79 £69 at BT

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.

Deals you've missed

Black Friday AirPods deals are notorious for selling out quickly, and that includes the brilliant discount we saw on the AirPods Pro from Walmart and Amazon.

However, there's always a possibility that these deals will return – or even be beaten over the weekend and on Cyber Monday.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Walmart

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Amazon

Not to be outdone by Walmart, Amazon has now price matched Walmart and has the AirPods Pro on sale for $169.You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $194 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Which AirPods are best for me?

There are three different AirPods models to choose from: the Apple AirPods (2019) with a regular charging case or a wireless charging case, and the AirPods Pro.

The 2019 AirPods are an upgrade to the original true wireless earbuds, coming with an H1 chip which allows for faster pairing times, more reliable wireless connectivity, and hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant.

You can either get these earbuds with a regular charging case, or for a little more money, a wireless charging case that you can simply place of a Qi-certified charging mat to boost the battery. Be sure to double check which version you're getting when you spot a great Black Friday deal – as a general rule, the wireless charging case tends to be more expensive.

Finally, you have the AirPods Pro, which come with active noise cancellation to block external sound, a new Spatial Audio feature that brings Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a slicker design that the regular 2019 AirPods. The AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case as standard, and are the most expensive AirPods on the market.

Should I buy Apple AirPods in 2020?

With rumors that the Apple AirPods 3 will launch in 2021, you may be wondering whether it's worth buying the earbuds on Black Friday in the first place.

While it's true that we're expecting a new pair of Apple earbuds in the relatively near future, the tech giant hasn't confirmed this, with any possible release dates based purely on rumor and speculation.

The reason we're hesitant to advice anyone to hold off buying the 2019 AirPods in case a newer, better model comes along in early 2021 is because Apple hasn't exactly conformed to release date rumors in the past – for example, the long awaited AirPods Studio (the company's first over-ear headphones) have reportedly been plagued by production delays. Indeed, we were expecting to see them launch in mid-2020, but an early 2021 is looking far more likely.

So, if you want a pair of cheap AirPods, Black Friday is a great time to buy – especially with some of the discounts we're seeing already, with all-time-low prices on the AirPods Pro particularly standing out.

What about AirPod-alternatives?

If the great Black Friday AirPods deals we've found above don't take your fancy, don't forget that we're already seeing some brilliant discounts on true wireless earbuds from other brands.

From the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM3 to the budget friendly JLab Go Air, we've been rounding up the best Black Friday headphone deals – here's a selection of the best discounts we've spotted on AirPod-alternatives:

Today's best AirPod-alternative deals

Black Friday AirPods deals: what to expect

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the hottest times of the year for potential discounts and this could be the best year for AirPods yet.

Black Friday is today (November 27), and this is when you can expect to see the best AirPods deals of the season – though Cyber Monday does follow on November 30, and could see in some brilliant discounts of its own.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday? This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020 – that's today! As with previous years, we've seen deals rolling in weeks in advance of the big day, with both the 2019 AirPods and the AirPods Pro hitting their lowest prices... so far, anyway. Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday.

2020 is a little different to previous years, and we've seen Black Friday-level AirPods deals hitting the market far earlier than usual – many with assurance from retailers that prices won't drop further in the coming weeks.

However, in the days leading up to November 27, we saw increasingly competitive AirPods deals landing in the US and the UK, and we think today could seen in the lowest prices so far for the 2019 AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

Even before Black Friday landed, we saw retailers beat the prices of previous years, though the best discounts sold out incredibly quickly – that means that, if you spot an AirPods deal that slashes the buds to their lowest price, you should snap it up very quickly indeed.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it regularly throughout the day to bring you the best Black Friday AirPods deals as they land.