Air Fryer deal hunt: where to get the last remaining air fryer Cyber Monday deals

With Black Friday behind us and the Cyber Monday deals rolling out, there's still time to find a deal on one of the most in-demand appliances of this long shopping weekend.

We're talking about air fryers, of course, which have been selling like hot cakes (which we're pretty sure you can cook in an air fryer). While we're seeing more Cyber Monday air fryer deals in the US, those in the UK may have to look a bit harder to find a deal worth getting – but we're here to help.

The best offer we have seen (so far) in the US is on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer, which is now just $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $149.99 for a saving of $50, while in the UK the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 is down from £249 to just £149 at Currys (opens in new tab), a saving of £100.

To help you quickly find a deal we've listed several retailers that still have air fryers in stock. While not all of these outlets will necessarily still have deals running, availability is starting to come back – but if you see a deal you want, our advice is to snap it up while you can.

Air fryer Cyber Monday deals (US)

(opens in new tab) 2. Kalorik 8 Qt Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer: was $119 now $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This digital touchscreen air fryer is getting a massive $70 discount at Walmart's Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to just $49 which is an incredible deal. The multifunctional air fryer can also bake, roast, and reheat and features seven smart presets so you can whip up your favorite foods with a touch of a button.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket - Black: was $109.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 8-qt air fryer was already reasonably priced, but now you can get it for less than $50 with this Black Friday air fryer deal. It's ideal for cooking food for up to 8 people, and has 8 built in features meaning that you can roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate and more with just this 1 appliance.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular during the Black Friday deals event, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $89, giving you a nice 23% discount. The four-quart air fryer has over 39,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrates food for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has the Ninja 4-in-1 air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. This is a Walmart exclusive as well, so you won't be able for find this deal anywhere else. Perfect for families, the air fryer can roast, reheat and dehydrate and features separate baskets that allow you to cook two foods at once.

(opens in new tab) Chefman TurboFry 9QT Dual Basket Air Fryer: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Chefman air fryer, rated 4.5 out of 5 on Best Buy, has a lot going for it, namely dual baskets to cook two different items as well as the ability to sync both baskets to finish cooking at the same time. With $80 off for Black Friday, this fully-featured mid-range air fryer is almost in budget territory.

(opens in new tab) Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+: was $149.99 now $107.27 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Chefman 6.3 Quart Air Fryer, which comes with 8 presets and a number of useful accessories, is getting 31% slashed off its price on Amazon. It might generally be a little pricey for an airfryer but it’s well-loved as its 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon shows thanks to its generous capacity, multiple functions, and ability to tackle larger recipes like pizza.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker does it all, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include this pressure cooker steam fryer from Ninja on sale for $109.99. The Ninja Foodi features 14 programmable cooking functions, including pressure cook, steam & crisp, steam & bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/saute, and steam.

Cyber Monday air fryer deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Daewoo SDA1551GE 1800W 12L Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven: was £219.99 now £139.99 at Robert Dyas (opens in new tab)

This is one of the few air fryer Cyber Monday deals we've seen at Robert Dyas but this one has the biggest saving of £80 off the list price, and we like that it has the Rotisserie so you have the option to cook yet more food types.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot 5.7Qt Vortex Air Fryer bundle: was £170.63 now £142.04 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a continuation of a Black Friday deal so we're lucky to find it still in stock, and with 16% / £22 off the list price. Included in the bundle along with the air fryer is a grill pan and skewer kit, and you have access to the Instant Brands app to access 1500+ recipes.



(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 Air Fryer: was £ 249.99 now £149 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This is one of the few air fryer deals which is available at Currys right now, but it's an awesome deal with £100 off for Black Friday and beyond. It has a 1.7kg capacity (plenty for a family dinner) and the parts are dishwasher safe.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: was £199 now £159 at John Lewis

(opens in new tab)Instant Pot also has an air fryer and crisper that can also pressure and slow cook, among many other things, and it enjoys a 4.6 out of 5 rating at John Lewis. Right now, it's offering a nice £40 discount for an early Black Friday treat. It isn't a deep discount, but if you want to avoid the Black Friday rush, it's worth considering. This deal is also available on Amazon (opens in new tab), if you'd rather get it there instead.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: was £339.98 now £269.99 at Ninja (opens in new tab)

This Exclusive Black Friday Bundle includes Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer and Ninja Foodi StaySharp Steak Knives – 6-Piece Set and is one which will save you £60. It's one of the only air fryers which is currently still in stock on the Ninja website, so we're lucky to have found this deal too.

The best air fryers will quickly become your go-to appliance for cooking snacks and meal for families – they take up much less space than a conventional oven, and cook food faster and using less energy. An air fryer is also much easier to keep clean by far, and food cooked in them is healthier, as they use less oil.

However, supply and stock issues have made finding a good deal over Black Friday and Cyber Monday a challenge. There's been far more stock available in the US than the UK, with stock coming and going on popular models such as the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone.

If you're looking for deals on other home appliances, we're also tracking all the best Cyber Monday coffee maker deals (opens in new tab), and the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals (opens in new tab).

