This brand-new and powerful Microsoft Surface Pro is now $200 off at Best Buy

The new Microsoft Surface Pro is excellent and we think it's one of the best devices made by the manufacturer. There's now a slight but significant price cut on this powerful new machine – enough that it's cheaper than Surface Pro 10 bundles – and you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro at Best Buy for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99).

The $200 discount applies to both 512GB and 1TB storage options with a Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM, though it is limited to what you might consider the less popular colors such as beige-gold and blue. Still, if you're happy with that design then this is an ideal opportunity to snag a top-end configuration of this brilliant tablet-laptop hybrid for a great price.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The 11th edition Surface Pro is a significant jump from its predecessor thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite processor, OLED display, and Copilot Plus PC AI integration. The Surface Pro works best for commuters who want to use it on the go or want a lightweight, portable device that they can use as either a laptop or tablet. Otherwise, the Surface Laptop might be a better bet. Best Buy currently offers a $200 discount for both 512GB and 1TB storage options with that powerful Snapdragon CPU and 16GB of RAM – enough power for day-to-day work, and more intensive productivity and business tasks.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review, we highlighted the performance, battery life, OLED display, and new Flex keyboard as some of its finest features. The Snapdragon X Elite processor runs 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9 and supports the new Surface Pro's Copilot Plus PC features without lag. Then there's the gorgeous OLED display that shines with its vivid colors and brightness, plus an optional touchscreen if you prefer tablet use.

The Surface Pro's lightweight and flexible body makes it easy to tuck into a bag, fold into a tablet, or prop up for use as a laptop. To add to its portability, it lasts up to 14 hours on a full battery and doesn't take long to charge.

