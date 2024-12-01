These Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals could make me ditch my MacBook

Cyber Monday is here, and there are loads of Microsoft Surface deals to be had. Even though Black Friday is done for another year, retailers have continued to cut prices on Microsoft's premium devices for Cyber Monday – and we're here .

With Black Friday now here, I've been on the hunt for great deals on Microsoft's Surface devices. While I've been a big fan of Microsoft's chief rival Apple and its MacBooks, the latest Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop devices have got me seriously considering going back to Windows 11 – and the Surface Laptop currently sits at the top of our list of the best laptops you can currently buy.

It means if you like the idea of Apple's iPads and MacBooks, but prefer using Windows 11, then Microsoft's Surface devices are great alternatives, and below you'll find all the best Cyber Monday deals on a range of Surface devices that I've found.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals in the US

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Save $300 on this excellent laptop/tablet from Microsoft for Cyber Monday and score one for its lowest-ever price. The 13-inch screen is not only gorgeous with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate but comes in a size that makes this device easily portable. It's also packed with power thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD that combine to ensure it performs amazingly with a variety of computing tasks. To be able to get this level of quality for under $900 is incredibly rare.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $796 at Amazon If you want to save a bit extra and aren't too concerned about having absolutely top-of-the-line performance, the Snapdragon X Plus version of the newest Surface Laptop is on sale too. Don't worry: you're really not losing too much performance here, and the X Plus chip is perfectly capable of handling everyday work while shaving a few bucks off the overall price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon Fancy a bit more power for your tablet? The Snapdragon X Elite version of the Surface Pro 11 is also on sale, with a hefty $400 discount for Cyber Monday. Not only does this model offer more CPU cores than its X Plus little sibling, but it packs the same gorgeous 120Hz OLED touchscreen - basically, it's the single most premium Windows tablet money can buy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,299.99 now $1,052.77 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the laptop you need to own – and this Cyber Monday deal makes it more affordable than ever. Its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is impressive while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life. Its 15-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD so the Microsoft Surface Laptop can genuinely rival the MacBook Air M3. AI features are baked in with plenty of promise for the future here.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Today's best Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon UK shoppers can enjoy some solid Surface discounts too, starting with the Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite. 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD further shore up the spec sheet, with a 13.8-inch touchscreen to cap it off. If you're looking for a lightweight and compact but effective laptop, this is a great choice - and the long battery life is nothing to be sniffed at, either.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £999 at Amazon This is one of the best UK discounts I've seen on the new Surface Pro models and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, ensuring speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications.

Microsoft's Surface product line has languished in mediocrity for years, with Windows on Arm (WoA) struggling to make an impact - but with the arrival of Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips, that changed.

Now, a next-gen Surface device is a portable powerhouse: a Windows tablet or laptop capable of going toe-to-toe with the likes of the iPad and MacBook Air, while retaining the same clean design and smooth functionality that the Surface lineup always had nailed down. The deals above are the cheapest we've seen these new Surface devices, so don't miss out - Black Friday is the best time to snap up a discount like these.

