Today is your last chance to get a free 43" LG TV with select Virgin Media broadband deals

For many, grabbing one of the best broadband deals will likely mean picking a plan with great streaming options. According to a report by Statista, over 50% of internet users see streaming as one of the main reasons they go online. With great streaming needs also comes the need for a TV that gives you the best experience possible, which is where this Virgin Media broadband deal comes in.

Until the end of the day today (Wednesday 14 February 2024), you can get your hands on a free LG LED UR78 43 4K Smart TV (worth £379.99) with selected Virgin Media broadband deals. The packages this Virgin offer is available with include the Virgin Bigger Movie Combo Bundle, Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle, Biggest Combo, and Mega Volt Bundle. All these Virgin Media deals give you access to not only a high-speed broadband package, but also a wide array of TV, film, and sports offerings to make sure you never miss out.

If a free TV doesn't take your fancy, you don't need to worry, as there is also the option to claim £250 bill credit instead of a TV when you pick up one of these Virgin Media broadband deals.

Limited-time Virgin Media broadband deals

Bigger Movie Combo Bundle

Virgin Media's Bigger Movie Combo Bundle gives you access to over 200 TV channels, including Sky Cinema channels and 11 children's channels to ensure the whole family can be entertained.

Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle

Virgin Media broadband deals with the Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle don't just bring you high-speed Virgin Media broadband, you also get to access over 195 TV channels including Sky Sports, and you also get free weekend calling thrown in too so you can talk to your friends as soon as the action is over.

Biggest Combo

The Virgin Media Biggest Combo broadband deal gives you a near-complete package of everything you can expect with Virgin Media broadband. Over 210 TV channels including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Netflix, high-speed Virgin Media broadband, and weekend calls, all in one high-value broadband package.

Mega Volt Bundle

The Mega Volt Bundle is the most premium Virgin Media broadband deal currently available. This broadband package gives you access to over 230 TV channels including Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD, anytime landline calls, and also a 10GB O2 SIM card to help keep your mobile connected.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media are the biggest UK broadband provider not powered by the Openreach network. Featuring high-speed packages, TV bundles and even mobile offerings, Virgin Media broadband deals offer unparalleled capacity to accommodate for a whole variety of needs.

Thanks to their joint venture with mobile network O2, Virgin Media broadband customers can access exclusive discounts thanks to Volt boosts, giving value in the form of double data on mobile SIMs and other discounts over the year thanks to O2 Priority, making Virgin Media broadband deals a great way to save on more than just your connection.

