The best broadband and TV deal of last month has returned! Grab a free 43" LG TV with these Virgin Media broadband packages

No, this isn't a mediocre Photoshop edit, it's actually happening. One of the best broadband and TV deals from last month has returned! Virgin Media are back, giving you the chance to claim a free TV (worth £379.99) when you take out one of their selected broadband and TV packages.

Don't fancy a free TV? You can also claim £250 of bill credit instead, meaning you can save big on your broadband and TV package without sacrificing speeds to make your savings.

This Virgin Media TV and broadband deal is available across selected Virgin Media Bigger Combos, the Virgin Media Biggest Combo Bundle, and the Virgin Media Mega Volt Bundle, so you can choose the combination of TV, broadband, and mobile you want. Make sure to read on to find out more about each deal.

You've only got five days left to claim your free TV or £250 bill credit with your Virgin Media broadband and TV package, as this offer ends on 17 March 2024.

Limited-time Virgin Media broadband deals

Bigger Movie Combo Bundle

Virgin Media's Bigger Movie Combo Bundle gives you access to over 200 TV channels, including Sky Cinema channels and 11 children's channels to ensure the whole family can be entertained.

Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle

Virgin Media broadband deals with the Bigger Sports HD Combo Bundle don't just bring you high-speed Virgin Media broadband, you also get to access over 195 TV channels including Sky Sports, and you also get free weekend calling thrown in too so you can talk to your friends as soon as the action is over.

Biggest Combo

The Virgin Media Biggest Combo broadband deal gives you a near-complete package of everything you can expect with Virgin Media broadband. Over 210 TV channels including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Netflix, high-speed Virgin Media broadband, and weekend calls, all in one high-value broadband package.

Mega Volt Bundle

The Mega Volt Bundle is the most premium Virgin Media broadband deal currently available. This broadband package gives you access to over 230 TV channels including Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD, anytime landline calls, and also a 10GB O2 SIM card to help keep your mobile connected.

Virgin Media FAQs

How reliable is Virgin Media’s broadband? Virgin Media's independent cable broadband network is one of the most reliable out there, thanks mainly to the durable and dependable technology used in the cables themselves. However, it isn’t perfect and can suffer from outages but usually, it’s quick to respond to any downtime issues and get them resolved. One issue you might have is whether or not you can access it. The UK network coverage for Virgin is around 60% - much less than Openreach’s 97% - but as we mentioned above, this continues to grow each year. You can check your network coverage with Virgin here .

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media are the biggest UK broadband provider not powered by the Openreach network. Featuring high-speed packages, TV bundles and even mobile offerings, Virgin Media broadband deals offer unparalleled capacity to accommodate a whole variety of needs.

Thanks to their joint venture with mobile network O2, Virgin Media broadband customers can access exclusive discounts thanks to Volt boosts, giving value in the form of double data on mobile SIMs and other discounts over the year thanks to O2 Priority, making Virgin Media broadband deals a great way to save on more than just your connection.

How long are Virgin Media broadband contracts? The typical Virgin Media broadband and TV package will tie you in for 18 months. However, sometimes a 12-month contract will pop up and you can even occasionally have the choice to choose rolling 30-day contracts.

More Virgin Media broadband packages

Loading...