SpinTel's NBN 100 deal gets you maximum speeds and unlimited data at an attractively low price

When you’re searching for a new NBN plan, typically it's with the motivation to either find a more reliable service, or a cheaper price – or perhaps even both. In our experience and research, there’s one provider that regularly fulfils both criteria: SpinTel.

Right now, SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan presents itself as particularly fab value, receiving a AU$16.95 monthly discount for the first six months, before reverting to an ongoing monthly cost that comes in well under the current national average. And to further highlight the value on offer, you can save close to AU$400 when compared to Australia’s most notorious biggest internet service provider, Telstra.

What’s more, SpinTel regularly receives very positive feedback from real-world customers, and many customers who have left positive reviews on Product Review are connected to its NBN 100 plan. Not only is the service well received, but the quality of the telco’s customer support is also lauded.

SpinTel | NBN 100 (100Mbps TES) | AU$65p/m (first 6 months, then AU$81.95p/m) SpinTel’s current NBN 100 deal saves you AU$101.70 over the first 6 months compared to the usual price. When it reverts to its regular monthly price, it still comes in approximately AU$9p/m cheaper than the current national average of $90, making it the second-cheapest NBN 100 plan on an ongoing basis. This plan also advertises maximum possible typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, so you shouldn’t have any issues with streaming or downloading during peak periods.

Not only is the introductory price of SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan much cheaper than what some ‘premium’ providers charge for slower NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans, but even its ongoing cost also undercuts a number of competitors’ slower plans. It practically begs the question, “why wouldn’t you sign up for faster speeds?”.

Don’t just take our word for it though, as a number of happy customers have made their thoughts known on review sites such as Product Review, where SpinTel holds an overall star rating of 4.4 out of 5. The majority of customers who have left reviews have praised the customer service, with a few specific service representatives even being called out regularly. Customers are also seemingly satisfied with the speeds they achieve at home, so it’s safe to say that SpinTel is a true crowd favourite.

When you order a SpinTel NBN plan, you can also potentially save even more by bundling a 25GBp/m mobile SIM plan with it in order to receive an ongoing AU$3p/m discount. That brings the cost of the mobile plan down from AU$22 to AU$19p/m. SpinTel uses the Optus mobile network for cellular coverage, including parts of its 5G network, but note that speeds on 5G are limited to 100Mbps.

