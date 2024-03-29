Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus broadband is now only £25.99 per month and gives you a free £50 Amazon gift card

Looking for a cheap, reliable, and fast broadband deal that won't break the bank? Then Shell Energy broadband's latest broadband offer could be perfect.

Shell Energy Broadband's popular Superfast Fibre Plus tariff is available for just £25.99 per month. Plus, as well as being affordable, this particular broadband package comes with a £50 gift card that can be redeemed on Amazon. You'll get this once your connection is online and the validation period has passed.

To be eligible to receive this deal, you'll need to take out an 18-month contract and pay an upfront fee of £10.55.

With this broadband package, you'll be able to make the most of average download speeds of 67Mbps and you get the company's new 'Wi-Fi 6 hub' included. For this reason, we think it's a great choice for small to medium households that want to download, stream in HD and casually browse across multiple devices.

However, there are a couple of things to be aware of if you want to take out this deal. Firstly, Shell Energy's broadband customers have recently been purchased by TalkTalk. As a result, you'll be automatically transferred to TalkTalk at some point during the duration of your contract (this will be free and all you'll need to do is pay your bill as normal). Secondly, this broadband deal expires at midnight on 17th April.

This week's best Shell Energy Broadband deal

Shell Energy <a href="https://www.gocompare.com/broadband/go/32613/?utm_source=futuresite&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=hawklinks&utm_id=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="gocompare.com"" target="_blank">| Superfast Fibre Plus | £25.99 per month | 67Mbps | 18-month contract | Upfront fees £10.55 | +£50 Amazon gift card

Why choose Shell Energy for your broadband?

You may know Shell Energy better as an energy supplier, but for the past few years, the company has also been one of the country's most popular broadband providers. It's easy to see why this has been the case, too. After all, the company regularly offers fast download speeds at affordable prices. Thanks to this, Shell Energy broadband has won several industry awards, including a 'great value' award from Good Housekeeping in 2023.

However, as popular as Shell Energy broadband has been over the past few years, Shell Energy UK was recently bought by Octopus, with the incoming energy company selling Shell Energy UK's broadband customers to TalkTalk.

As a result, in the coming months, all Shell Energy broadband customers will be moved over to TalkTalk free of charge. There's no need to be worried though, your existing contract will remain valid and you'll just need to keep paying your bill as usual. You'll then be notified when it's time to be transferred to TalkTalk. At this point, the move will happen automatically and you don't need to do anything. In fact, Shell Energy uses some of TalkTalk's technology behind the scenes, so the transfer process should be seamless.

We also think that TalkTalk is one of the UK's best broadband providers and we've consistently highlighted some great broadband deals from TalkTalk in the past.

Unsure whether this deal is right for you or would you like to compare it to others on the market? Check out our guide to the best broadband deals or enter your postcode into the widget below. We can then show you all the best deals available at your address.

