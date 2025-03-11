Hurry, Optus' NBN 1000 plan is going AU$210 cheaper for a limited time only

Optus has recently dropped some pretty significant discounts on its best NBN plans, with up to AU$210 in savings to be had, depending on the speed tier you opt for. Highlights of Optus’ NBN sale include a very competitive AU$94p/m charge for its NBN 1000 plan for the first 6 months, and its NBN 100 plan dropping to the same price as the slower NBN 50 plan.

Optus’ NBN 1000 plan has an advertised typical evening speed figure of 780Mbps, but of course, has the potential to exceed this by some margin. Right now, it’s discounted to AU$94 a month for the first six months, making it the second-cheapest of all the providers we monitor. The regular ongoing cost of AU$129 a month is around AU$10 more than the current average, but you are getting a service with a major provider in return.

Remember, you will need to have a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection at home to take advantage of these speeds. If you don't, you can take advantage of NBN Co's free fibre upgrade program via Optus.

Optus NBN 1000 | 780Mbps | AU$94p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m) Optus has slashed AU$35 off the cost of its fastest NBN 1000 plan for the first 6 months, representing incredible value. It makes Optus the second-cheapest provider for an NBN 1000 plan behind Spintel, while its 780Mbps typical evening speed claim places it well amongst the fastest telcos. • AU$400 minimum cost (includes modem)

• AU$1,338 first year cost

• AU$1,548 ongoing yearly cost • View more of the best NBN 1000 plans

Optus’ NBN 100 plan – which has theoretical maximum download speeds of 100Mbps and is available to all fixed-line NBN customers – also gets a great discount, currently sitting at AU$74 a month for the first six months, a discount of AU$25 a month off the usual cost. While a number of other smaller internet service providers (ISPs) can beat this figure, it’s currently the cheapest of the ‘big three’ telcos that includes Telstra and TPG. For content, Telstra currently charges AU$95 a month and TPG, AU$79.99 a month. Both of these are also discounted prices.

Once Optus’ discount ends, its NBN 100 plan does increase to its standard rate of AU$99, which pushes it above the average cost for a plan in this speed tier – this currently sits at just under AU$92 – but a price such as this can somewhat be expected of a major provider.

What's also included?

All of Optus’ NBN plans come with its Ultra Wi-Fi Modem (Gen 2), which promises fast connection speeds, the ability to support up to 128 devices and a 4G backup connection to boot. Do note, however, that Optus NBN plans require you to remain connected for 36 months in order to receive the modem for free. If you cancel your plan before the three years is up, you’ll be asked to pay AU$8.50 per month for each unused month.

For a thorough breakdown on what’s available, we have all Optus NBN plans compared in our dedicated guide. If you want to jump on Optus’ new internet deals, you’ve got until April 6 to sign up (available to new and existing customers who sign up, recontract or change plans).

Want to throw a Netflix subscription in?

Don't forget, Optus also has a separate rage of NBN plans known as 'Family Entertainer'. These include everything that comes with the standard 'Everyday Basic' plans, but adds Optus' Ultra WiFi Booster (Gen 2) for increasing network coverage in your home, and a Netflix Standard subscription. This is currently valued at AU$18.99p/m and allows for two concurrent HD streams.

Pricing for Optus' Family Entertainer NBN plans is as follows:

• NBN 50: AU$95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$110p/m)

• NBN 100: AU$95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$120p/m)

• NBN 250: AU$105p/m (first 6 months, then AU$140p/m)

• NBN 1000: AU$115p/m (first 6 months, then AU$150p/m)

You can view full pricing information for Optus' Everyday Basic plans in the price comparison widget below.