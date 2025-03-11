Hurry, Optus' NBN 1000 plan is going AU$210 cheaper for a limited time only

Deals
By
published

No need for speed? The Optus NBN sale is slashing prices across the board

Woman wearing glasses sitting at computer with her feet on the desk. She&#039;s smiling and throwing her arms in the arm. The Optus logo is in the top left of the image.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Optus)

Optus has recently dropped some pretty significant discounts on its best NBN plans, with up to AU$210 in savings to be had, depending on the speed tier you opt for. Highlights of Optus’ NBN sale include a very competitive AU$94p/m charge for its NBN 1000 plan for the first 6 months, and its NBN 100 plan dropping to the same price as the slower NBN 50 plan.

Optus’ NBN 1000 plan has an advertised typical evening speed figure of 780Mbps, but of course, has the potential to exceed this by some margin. Right now, it’s discounted to AU$94 a month for the first six months, making it the second-cheapest of all the providers we monitor. The regular ongoing cost of AU$129 a month is around AU$10 more than the current average, but you are getting a service with a major provider in return.

Remember, you will need to have a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection at home to take advantage of these speeds. If you don't, you can take advantage of NBN Co's free fibre upgrade program via Optus.

Optus NBN 1000 | 780Mbps | AU$94p/m

Optus NBN 1000 | 780Mbps | AU$94p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m)

Optus has slashed AU$35 off the cost of its fastest NBN 1000 plan for the first 6 months, representing incredible value. It makes Optus the second-cheapest provider for an NBN 1000 plan behind Spintel, while its 780Mbps typical evening speed claim places it well amongst the fastest telcos.

• AU$400 minimum cost (includes modem)
• AU$1,338 first year cost
• AU$1,548 ongoing yearly cost

• View more of the best NBN 1000 plans

View Deal

Optus’ NBN 100 plan – which has theoretical maximum download speeds of 100Mbps and is available to all fixed-line NBN customers – also gets a great discount, currently sitting at AU$74 a month for the first six months, a discount of AU$25 a month off the usual cost. While a number of other smaller internet service providers (ISPs) can beat this figure, it’s currently the cheapest of the ‘big three’ telcos that includes Telstra and TPG. For content, Telstra currently charges AU$95 a month and TPG, AU$79.99 a month. Both of these are also discounted prices.

Once Optus’ discount ends, its NBN 100 plan does increase to its standard rate of AU$99, which pushes it above the average cost for a plan in this speed tier – this currently sits at just under AU$92 – but a price such as this can somewhat be expected of a major provider.

• View more of the best NBN 100 plans

What's also included?

All of Optus’ NBN plans come with its Ultra Wi-Fi Modem (Gen 2), which promises fast connection speeds, the ability to support up to 128 devices and a 4G backup connection to boot. Do note, however, that Optus NBN plans require you to remain connected for 36 months in order to receive the modem for free. If you cancel your plan before the three years is up, you’ll be asked to pay AU$8.50 per month for each unused month.

For a thorough breakdown on what’s available, we have all Optus NBN plans compared in our dedicated guide. If you want to jump on Optus’ new internet deals, you’ve got until April 6 to sign up (available to new and existing customers who sign up, recontract or change plans).

Want to throw a Netflix subscription in?

Don't forget, Optus also has a separate rage of NBN plans known as 'Family Entertainer'. These include everything that comes with the standard 'Everyday Basic' plans, but adds Optus' Ultra WiFi Booster (Gen 2) for increasing network coverage in your home, and a Netflix Standard subscription. This is currently valued at AU$18.99p/m and allows for two concurrent HD streams.

Pricing for Optus' Family Entertainer NBN plans is as follows:

• NBN 50: AU$95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$110p/m)
• NBN 100: AU$95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$120p/m)
• NBN 250: AU$105p/m (first 6 months, then AU$140p/m)
• NBN 1000: AU$115p/m (first 6 months, then AU$150p/m)

You can view full pricing information for Optus' Everyday Basic plans in the price comparison widget below.

You might also like

See more Computing Deals
Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Verizon branded sim card on purple background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon's excellent home internet deal from Black Friday is still available: get a full year of Netflix for free
Netflix logo on TV screen with viewer holding remote control
Sick of slow internet? Upgrade your line with Verizon and get free Netflix for a whole year
Visible branded SIM card on magenta background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Need a new plan? Get unlimited data for as little as $20 for two years at Visible Wireless
Verizon branded sim card on purple background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
PSA: Verizon's awesome home internet deal is expiring this week - don't miss your chance to get a year of Netflix
Visible branded SIM card on magenta background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Ending tomorrow: last chance to get an unlimited data plan for just $20/mo at Visible Wireless
Magenta, red, and blue SIM card on cyan background
The best unlimited data plans in the US for 2025
Latest in Wi-Fi & Broadband
Eero 7 on a nightstand
Amazon's new Eero 7 and Pro 7 complete a 'comprehensive lineup' for its customers – here's everything you need to know
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.
I just learned something awful about my home Wi-Fi setup thanks to iFixit’s ‘worst of CES 2025’ awards
Extendable WiFi 7 KV
Don't buy a router, buy a fast and secure ASUS WiFi 7 extendable router
Netgear Nighthawk router next to its box on a table
Netgear Nighthawk RS200 review: Netgear’s latest Wi-Fi 7 router is competitively priced – but makes compromises to get there
Netgear Orbi 770 router system resting on a table
Netgear Orbi 770 review: fast speeds, low Wi-Fi 7 prices
TP-Link Deco X55 3 pack
Don’t wait until Black Friday to fix your Wi-Fi – this awesome Labor Day deal could solve your problems
Latest in Deals
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
More about wi fi broadband
Eero 7 on a nightstand

Amazon's new Eero 7 and Pro 7 complete a 'comprehensive lineup' for its customers – here's everything you need to know
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.

I just learned something awful about my home Wi-Fi setup thanks to iFixit’s ‘worst of CES 2025’ awards
An image of a Jackbox Games Party Pack

Jackbox games is coming to smart TVs in mid-2025, and I can’t wait to be reunited with one of my favorite party video games
See more latest
Most Popular
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung