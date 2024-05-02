Looking to cancel your Sky broadband contract? Or have you found a great new broadband deal elsewhere that will save you some cash? Either way, you may well have a bunch of questions surrounding how you cancel, how complicated it is, and how long it will take.

The good news is that cancelling your Sky Broadband deal is simple as long as you follow the correct processes. However, if you are still in contract, you may need to prepare yourself to have to pay your Sky broadband contract early.

To help you, we've put together this guide that explains exactly how to cancel Sky Broadband. So, whether you're wondering who to call, whether the switching process can be handled for you, or whether you'll need to pay any early exit fees, all the information you need to know is right here.

Before you cancel Sky broadband

What to consider before cancelling Sky Broadband

Before you make the final decision surrounding cancelling your Sky broadband contract, you should first consider the following:

Check your current contract status

Before you cancel your current Sky Broadband deal, you should check whether or not you're still tied into a contract. This is because, if you're leaving Sky before the earliest agreed date in your contract, you'll be charged an early termination fee. Meanwhile, if you're out of contract, you can leave for free.

If you're unsure how long is left on your current contract, then sign into your Sky account. This information will be clearly displayed and you can access your contract if you'd like further information.

Check what broadband types are available in your area

If you're cancelling your Sky broadband contract due to the service you are receiving, it's worth doing some research before you commit to the cancellation. Depending on where you live, different providers will not only potentially be unavailable, but you may also be unable to access some higher-speed broadband options such as Ultrafast, FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) or Gigabit.

If the provider you are looking to switch to uses the Openreach network, you can use Openreach's 'Fibre Availability Tool' to see what speeds you can access in your area. If the provider uses a different infrastructure, you can check what packages you can access by entering your postcode into the provider's website.

Research broadband deals in your area

Once you know how much it will cost you to switch (if anything), you should look for a new broadband deal. This will show you exactly how much you can save by switching to a different provider. If a new deal is substantially cheaper than what you're paying now, then it may be worth paying any early exit fees.

How to cancel Sky broadband

How to cancel Sky broadband

Cancelling your Sky broadband package can be done in a number of ways. Depending on your circumstances, it is more than likely you will be able to cancel your Sky broadband contract through one of its preferred methods, these are:

You can contact Sky directly to cancel your Sky broadband contract using Sky's messaging service. To use Sky's messaging service to cancel your account, you must be the named account holder

to cancel your Sky broadband contract using Sky's messaging service. To use Sky's messaging service to cancel your account, you must be the named account holder You can call Sky on 0333 759 3625 . If you don't have a call package, charges may apply. Make sure to check your provider's tariff guide before you phone Sky as if you're going to be charged for the call, it will probably be better to use the messaging service.

. If you don't have a call package, charges may apply. Make sure to check your provider's tariff guide before you phone Sky as if you're going to be charged for the call, it will probably be better to use the messaging service. You can mail a Sky expert by logging in to your account and putting your details into Sky's online form. A Sky expert will then contact you once your form has been received.

by logging in to your account and putting your details into Sky's online form. A Sky expert will then contact you once your form has been received. You can write to Sky broadband either by sending an email to mysky@sky.uk or writing to Sky Subscriber Services Ltd, PO Box 43, Livingston, EH54 7DD. When contacting Sky via email or post, provide Sky with your full name, address, postcode, and telephone number.



These methods also apply if you are:

Facing financial difficulty

Facing critical illness

Moving home

If you've decided that you'd like to cancel your Sky Broadband contract, then you'll need to provide Sky with at least 14 days' notice (unless you're in your cooling off period).

Importantly, this means that you cannot simply cancel your Direct Debit or any other form of ongoing payment. Instead, you must notify Sky directly that you'll be leaving in 14 days. The provider will then tell you whether any further payments are due (for example, if you're cancelling within your minimum term then you may need to pay an early termination fee).

How to cancel Sky broadband due to a bereavement

If you are trying to cancel a Sky broadband contract due to a bereavement, the process differs slightly. Sky has a dedicated bereavement team to speak to, just call 0333 2020 912.

Cancel your Sky broadband: frequently asked questions

To help cover all bases here, we’ve answered a few other common questions consumers tend to have about cancelling their Sky broadband.

Will I need to pay to cancel my Sky Broadband contract? Early termination charges only apply if you cancel your contract before the end of your minimum term (for reasons other than those permitted under your contract). This means that, if you cancel your service(s) after you’ve reached the end of your minimum term, you won’t have to pay any early termination charges. For full details, you should read the details outlined in your contract, which you can view in your online account.

How much will I be charged for leaving my Sky contract early? The amount you'll be charged depends on a variety of factors, including: - How long is left on your contract - The days in advance you've already been billed for - The products you subscribe to, the price you pay for them and when your subscriptions end To find out how much you’ll be charged for each remaining month, based on the products you take from Sky, see the company's early termination charges table.

How are Sky's early termination charges calculated? Sky calculates early termination fees by taking the monthly charge for products you have, then deducting: - The business costs the company saves by no longer providing you with the service(s) - A discount for expedited receipt (as they receive the payment in a lump sum rather than monthly instalments) Then, if you receive a discount for a monthly subscription, the company will deduct this amount from the early termination charge rate and then multiply your revised figure by the remaining days and months of your minimum term to work out your final early termination charge.

What is the 'cooling off period' for Sky broadband? Sky Broadband offers UK customers an enhanced 'cooling off period' of 31 days. This is higher than the 14 days that's legally required. That means that Sky Broadband customers who are based in the UK have the right to cancel their order for Sky Broadband and Managed Installation (or just your Managed Installation), without giving any reason, any time up to 31 days from: 1. Delivery of a Wireless Router 2. Broadband activation 3. Receipt of the relevant terms and conditions for a product or service. Please note that for customers in the Republic of Ireland, Sky's cooling off period remains 14 days.

Can I switch to a new provider without telling Sky? Cancelling your contract with Sky Broadband and moving to a new provider? Well, it may be possible to place an order with a new provider and get them to handle the switching process for you. There are some exceptions to this rule though, including switching from Sky Broadband, including: - Switching to Virgin Media - Switching to BT Ultrafast Fibre - Switching to a fibre-to-the-premises connection from another provider - Exercising a right to leave that Sky Broadband has told you about In any of these circumstances, you'll need to get in touch with Sky before you leave. If you're switching and you know your activation date, then Sky will be able to arrange for your broadband services to be cancelled as close to that date as possible (subject to you serving the required notice period).

Do I need to return my Wi-Fi router? During the cancellation process, Sky Broadband will inform you whether you need to return your Wi-Fi router. If you need to do this, then the company's policy says that any equipment must be returned within 60 days, or you will be charged.

Can I cancel my Sky Broadband contract for free if it's too slow? Sky has agreed to the Ofcom broadband speed code of practice. This means you can be released from your current contract without paying a penalty if you're not receiving the minimum speeds you were quoted when you signed up. However, there are steps you must take before you cancel your contract. First you must contact Sky and provide the company with the opportunity to fix the problem. You can only leave without charge if the issue can't be resolved.

Finding a new broadband provider

How to find a new broadband provider

If you're looking to switch away from Sky broadband and find a new broadband deal, you're in luck. Our widget below can show you all the best broadband deals available in your area at the click of a button.

Simply insert your postcode, filter the deals to your needs, and sign up for the perfect broadband deal for you and your home.

