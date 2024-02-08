Epic Optus NBN sale cuts up to AU$240 off fast internet plans

Optus has just launched epic discounts on its best NBN plans with savings of up to AU$240 on the table. One of the top deals available in the sale comes on Optus’ NBN 100 plan, which has dropped to the same price as the telco’s NBN 50 offering.

Optus’ NBN 100 plan is now AU$75 a month for your first six months, which is a pretty significant discount of AU$24 off its usual cost. The price is truly excellent for a major telco’s 100Mbps plan. For example, you’d currently pay AU$95 a month for the same speed at Telstra or AU$79.99 a month at TPG, and those are both discounted prices.

Once Optus’ discount ends, its NBN 100 plan does increase to its standard rate of AU$99, which pushes it above the average cost for a plan in this speed tier. However, if you want to skip that increase, you can move down to a cheaper plan such as the 50Mbps option, which has an ongoing cost of AU$85 a month.

Optus | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$75p/m (first 6 months, then AU$99p/m) This is the best deal we’ve seen from a major telco in quite some time. Optus’ NBN 100 plan has dropped to just AU$75 a month for your half-year, which will save you AU$144 all up. Optus promises maxed-out typical evening speeds on this plan, so you can expect 100Mbps speed during the peak busy hours from 7pm to 11pm. Before signing up, keep in mind that the minimum cost of this plan is AU$381 (includes modem cost) but you won’t pay for the modem if you stay connected for at least 36 months. Cost breakdown: AU$75p/m (first 6 months, then AU$99p/m) Total cost for first year: AU$1,044 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,188

The 100Mbps plan isn’t the only one of Optus’ fastest NBN plans on sale, as its 250Mbps and 1,000Mbps plans are also deeply discounted. The Optus NBN 250 plan has been reduced to AU$85 a month for your first six months, which is significantly below its usual price of AU$119.

There’s also the insanely fast NBN 1000 plan, which is now AU$109 each billing for your first half-year then AU$149 each month ongoing – that’s a massive discount of AU$240 over six months.

Each Optus NBN plan of 50Mbps and above comes with the Ultra Wi-Fi Modem (Gen 2), which promises faster speeds than the previous model and comes with 4G backup to boot.

For a thorough breakdown on what’s available, we have all Optus NBN plans compared in our dedicated guide. If you want to jump on Optus’ new internet deals, you’ve got until March 27 to sign up (available to new and existing customers who sign up, recontract or change plans).

Here’s an overview of the current deals available at Optus.