Community Fibre launches a new 'fixed pricing' contract offer with huge discounts for new customers

Looking for a great broadband deal that offers fixed prices, no setup fees and huge savings? Well, Community Fibre's summer sale could provide the perfect option for you.

Right now, new Community Fibre customers are eligible to save up to £552 on their broadband bills if they sign up by 4th November 2024. As an added bonus, those who do will not be subjected to any price increases during their contract terms.

Community Fibre's sale runs across its entire range of packages, from its 35Mbps option right through to its 3Gbps deal, which is 43x faster than the UK average download speed and 163x faster than the UK average upload speed, for only a fraction of the price.

Here's a rundown of the packages that are currently in the Community Fibre sale:

150Mbps Fibre Broadband | 150Mbps download speeds | 24-month contract | No setup fees | £21 per month

For just £21 per month (or £27 per month if you take out a 12-month deal), you can receive Community Fibre's 150Mbps Fibre Broadband package, which the company says provides 'the best value for moderate use on multiple devices, streaming HD, browsing and downloads'.

1Gbps Fibre Broadband | 920Mbps download speeds | 24-month contract | No setup fees | £26 per month

Community Fibre's 1Gbps Fibre Broadband package is available for just £26 per month on a 24-month contract (or £32 per month if you take out a 12-month deal). This is the provider's most popular package for heavy use households, or those who frequently work from home. Expect average wired download/upload speeds of 920Mbps, or Wi-Fi download/upload speeds of 400–650Mbps.

1Gbps Premium Wi-Fi | 920Mbps download speeds | 24-month contract | No setup fees | £32 per month

For £32 per month on a 24-month contract, you can get Community Fibre's popular 1Gbps Premium Wi-Fi package, which is best for large heavy use households, multiple devices and streaming and for getting guaranteed coverage across the whole home with a minimum speed of 35Mbps. This deal provides average download/upload speeds of 920Mbps, with expected WiFi download/upload speeds of 450–700Mbps.

3Gbps Premium Wi-Fi | 3Gbps download speeds | 24-month contract | No setup fees | £56 per month

Looking for the fastest speeds London can offer? Try Community Fibre's 3Gbps Premium Wi-Fi option. This provides you with business-grade bandwidth, as well as guaranteed coverage across the whole home and priority support. You'll enjoy average download/upload speeds of 3,000Mbps, with expected WiFi download/upload speeds of 500–800Mbps.

Why partner with Community Fibre?

Community Fibre is a London-based ISP. As of November 2023, it supplies connections to 1.3 million homes across and around the capital. Now, more than 185,000 London-based businesses are located within 200 metres of Community Fibre’s network footprint.

Community Fibre is popular because the company provides a range of packages that offer download speeds of between 35Mbps and 3Gbps. Its fastest packages are 43x faster than the UK average download speed, and 163x faster than the UK average upload speed. On top of this, it's also worth mentioning that, for new customers struggling to get online, Community Fibre also offers its own social broadband tariff at £12.50/month.

Added to this, the company regularly undercuts the likes of BT, Virgin Media, Sky and TalkTalk when it comes to price and all of its packages come with a Linksys Wi-Fi 6 router (or Technicolor for 3 Gbps), as well as no setup fees.

Other benefits to partnering with Community Fibre include the company's 60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, meaning that if at any point within the first 60 days of installation you are not happy with the new full fibre connection, you can leave your contract without incurring any cancellation fees. Similarly, in terms of customer service, Community Fibre was the UK’s ‘top-ranked broadband provider’ by Which? in March 2024.

That said, although there's a lot to love about Community Fibre, we should stress that its deals aren't available across the UK. As a result, the packages we've mentioned above may not be available at your property. If this is the case, put your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the best deals that are currently available at your address.