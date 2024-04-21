BT's Full Fibre 500 broadband is now just £34.99 per month with a £50 Reward Card

Searching for a fast Full Fibre broadband deal that doesn't cost a fortune? Well, we're here to help, and we've found a great option from BT Broadband.

Right now, you can get BT's impressive Full Fibre 500 broadband package, which offers average download speeds of 500Mbps, for just £34.99 per month (that's a total saving of £391). This 24-month package comes without any upfront fees and when your internet is up and running, you'll also receive a £50 reward card that can be spent anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

This deal is particularly well-suited to large families that all like to be online at the same time. After all, it's ultrafast, super reliable, and will allow everyone to stream and download as much as they like. For the ultimate peace of mind, BT even offers a minimum speed guarantee of 425Mbps!

However, although there's a lot to love about this deal, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of. For example, you'll need to sign a 24-month contract. Also, its price will rise on the 31st March 2025 by £3 per month. Finally, if you want to make the most of this offer then you'll need to be quick as it expires on 25th April.

This week's best BT Broadband deal

BT's Full Fibre 500 broadband | 500Mbps | £34.99 p/m | 24-month contract | no upfront fee | + £50 BT Reward Card This deal on BT's Full Fibre 500 broadband sees you get average download speeds of 500Mbps for just £34.99 per month. Although you need to sign a 24-month contract with this deal, there are no upfront fees to pay and you'll also receive a £50 Reward Card when your internet is up and running. The speeds you'll receive with this deal are truly rapid. After all, you're guaranteed at least minimum download speeds of 425Mbps. This is enough for multiple family members to stream and download as much as they like simultaneously without disruption or interruption. Want to make the most of this offer? Be quick as it expires on 25th April.

Reasons to choose BT Broadband

BT is currently the country's most popular broadband provider, as there are lots of reasons to love BT's broadband deals. For example, the company offers a great range of tariffs that cater to any need and budget. BT's slowest package offers 36Mbps average download speeds, while its quickest provides average download speeds approaching 1Gbps! Added to this, although the company's deals can be rather expensive, BT is known for providing a great range of incentives for new customers, like the Reward Card we've highlighted here. Finally, BT's tech, customer service standards, and broadband and TV bundles are all considered to be class-leading.

We think the above deal is great but also understand that it may not be quite right for you. If Full Fibre isn't yet available in your area or you're looking for something that's slower/cheaper, then visit our best broadband deals page. Alternatively, put your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the best BT deals that are available in your area.

Compare BT broadband deals

Loading...