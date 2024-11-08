NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, November 8 (game #250)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

NYT Strands today (game #250) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… 👋👏🤝🤏✌️☝️✊🙏

NYT Strands today (game #250) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CAPE

NAPE

LOAN

LOIN

TEST

PEST

NYT Strands today (game #250) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Finger talking

NYT Strands today (game #250) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #250) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #250, are…

SHAKE

WAVE

CLAP

PRAY

PINCH

FIST

POINT

PEACE

SPANGRAM: HANDGESTURES

My rating: Easy (but pointless)

Easy (but pointless) My score: Perfect

It seems a shame that the NYT didn't mark the 250th Strands game with a better, more interesting puzzle than this, but here we are. Today's game is essentially a case of 'Say what you see'. All eight standard answers are shown in emoji form, with only the spangram to work out on your own. So you get the likes of POINT, PRAY, WAVE and CLAP, plus the spangram HANDGESTURES to describe them all. The only remotely difficult answer was PINCH, which was a rare 'crossover' answer, where the letters formed a knot. It was all a bit of a waste, really, with no brain power required.

