NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, November 8 (game #516)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #516) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BLUE

CHEESE

SPICY

MUSTARD

SWEET

CAPER

DILL

DECK

EXPLOIT

SOUR

ADULT

ANTIC

SUGGESTIVE

STUNT

KOSHER

CORD

NYT Connections today (game #516) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Up to something

Up to something Green: Gherkin is another

Gherkin is another Blue: That's rude!

That's rude! Purple: [Divide] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #516) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ESCAPADE

GREEN: KINDS OF PICKLES

BLUE: RISQUÉ

PURPLE: CUT THE ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #516) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #516, are…

YELLOW: ESCAPADE ANTIC, CAPER, EXPLOIT, STUNT

ANTIC, CAPER, EXPLOIT, STUNT GREEN: KINDS OF PICKLES DILL, KOSHER, SOUR, SWEET

DILL, KOSHER, SOUR, SWEET BLUE: RISQUÉ ADULT, BLUE, SPICY, SUGGESTIVE

ADULT, BLUE, SPICY, SUGGESTIVE PURPLE: CUT THE ___ CHEESE, CORD, DECK, MUSTARD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Oh dear. This is my second fail in only a few days, so it's back to the drawing board for me, streak-wise. Not that I feel too bad about losing today's game – I'd never heard of several of the elements mentioned, or at least not in the context in which they're used here.

Things started off well enough, with ADULT, BLUE, SPICY and SUGGESTIVE all ordering themselves in my mind into the blue group, RISQUÉ. Yellow – ESCAPADE – was also easy enough. But there I stalled. I'm not a pickle eater, so didn't really have a chance with the green group. And though I should probably have made some progress with the purple group, I've never, ever heard the phrase CUT THE CHEESE. You learn something new every day, I guess…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 7 November, game #515)

YELLOW: FOOD-RELATED JUMBLES HASH, SALAD, SCRAMBLE, STEW

HASH, SALAD, SCRAMBLE, STEW GREEN: PUBLIC STANDING CHARACTER, IMAGE, NAME, REPUTATION

CHARACTER, IMAGE, NAME, REPUTATION BLUE: INFO ON A MUSEUM PLACARD ARTIST, MEDIUM, TITLE, YEAR

ARTIST, MEDIUM, TITLE, YEAR PURPLE: ANAGRAMS OF FAMOUS PAINTERS DIAL, EGADS, MONTE, YOGA