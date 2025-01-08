NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, January 8 (game #311)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #311) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Time for an upgrade

NYT Strands today (game #311) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VIOLA

SANE

SHINE

NOTE

BACON

LANCE

NYT Strands today (game #311) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Cookery refit

NYT Strands today (game #311) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 2nd row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #311) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #311, are…

OVEN

SINK

ISLAND

BACKSPLASH

COUNTERTOP

SPANGRAM: KITCHEN REMODEL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

In a previous career I had to interview people about their kitchens. It was usually celebrities, who would be offered a discount on a swanky new ISLAND, SPLASHBACK, etc and in return they had to talk about their KITCHEN REMODEL to a nobody from a homes magazine.

It was a terrible situation. I had zero interest in kitchens, they had zero interest in talking about kitchens, but they had made a pact and somehow we got through it. After exhausting every possible angle on what they liked about their new kitchens we would go on to topics that I hoped would inject some color into the finished article – a humorous anecdote about burnt meal, a weird smell it took years to identify, a leaky tap, anything – but after a while I gave up.

Fortunately nobody really cared about the words in these articles, it was all about the photos – which always made them look like how kitchens in heaven would look: perfect, gleaming and untouched by anyone interested in doing some cooking.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 7 January, game #310)

GAGA

BIRD

MARMALADE

BUNNY

FINGER

LIBERTY

SLIPPER

SPANGRAM: LADIES