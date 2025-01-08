NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, January 8 (game #577)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #577) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- PICK
- MEMORY
- LIMB
- BISCUIT
- TRUNK
- DRUMSTICK
- CORN
- BRANCH
- EAR
- WING
- STAINED
- BOW
- LINCOLN
- MALLET
- TUSK
- DIVISION
NYT Connections today (game #577) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Departments
- GREEN: Play a tune with these
- BLUE: Think Dumbo
- PURPLE: 00s rock groups
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #577) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: SECTION
- GREEN: ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT
- BLUE: DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT
- PURPLE: WORDS MISSPELLED IN NU METAL BAND NAMES
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #577) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #577, are…
- YELLOW: SECTION BRANCH, DIVISION, LIMB, WING
- GREEN: ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT BOW, DRUMSTICK, MALLET, PICK
- BLUE: DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT EAR, MEMORY, TRUNK, TUSK
- PURPLE: WORDS MISSPELLED IN NU METAL BAND NAMES BISCUIT, CORN, LINCOLN, STAINED
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 2 mistakes
The first thing I thought when I saw LIMB and BISCUIT beside each other on the grid was that would be a good name for a rap-rock covers band, but did I think it could be a Connections group? No I did not. I just thought it was one of their jokes.
Instead, I convinced myself that DRUMSTICK, CORN, PICK and BISCUIT were all things you’d find at a KFC. Which is sort of true, although that wouldn’t be a particularly exciting order.
I saw sense in the end after spotting the four words that made up SECTION and ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT, but still got DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT ahead of Nu Metal misspellings.
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief