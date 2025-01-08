NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, January 8 (game #577)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #577) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PICK

MEMORY

LIMB

BISCUIT

TRUNK

DRUMSTICK

CORN

BRANCH

EAR

WING

STAINED

BOW

LINCOLN

MALLET

TUSK

DIVISION

NYT Connections today (game #577) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Departments

Departments GREEN: Play a tune with these

Play a tune with these BLUE: Think Dumbo

Think Dumbo PURPLE: 00s rock groups

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #577) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SECTION

GREEN: ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT

BLUE: DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT

PURPLE: WORDS MISSPELLED IN NU METAL BAND NAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #577) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #577, are…

YELLOW: SECTION BRANCH, DIVISION, LIMB, WING

BRANCH, DIVISION, LIMB, WING GREEN: ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT BOW, DRUMSTICK, MALLET, PICK

BOW, DRUMSTICK, MALLET, PICK BLUE: DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT EAR, MEMORY, TRUNK, TUSK

EAR, MEMORY, TRUNK, TUSK PURPLE: WORDS MISSPELLED IN NU METAL BAND NAMES BISCUIT, CORN, LINCOLN, STAINED

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

The first thing I thought when I saw LIMB and BISCUIT beside each other on the grid was that would be a good name for a rap-rock covers band, but did I think it could be a Connections group? No I did not. I just thought it was one of their jokes.

Instead, I convinced myself that DRUMSTICK, CORN, PICK and BISCUIT were all things you’d find at a KFC. Which is sort of true, although that wouldn’t be a particularly exciting order.

I saw sense in the end after spotting the four words that made up SECTION and ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT, but still got DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT ahead of Nu Metal misspellings.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 7 January, game #576)

YELLOW: VOCAL MUSIC A CAPPELLA, BARBERSHOP, DOO-WOP, MADRIGAL

A CAPPELLA, BARBERSHOP, DOO-WOP, MADRIGAL GREEN: A HANDFUL OF A FEW, CERTAIN, SOME, VARIOUS

A FEW, CERTAIN, SOME, VARIOUS BLUE: BOOK SUBTITLES A LIFE, A NOVEL, ESSAYS, PART ONE

A LIFE, A NOVEL, ESSAYS, PART ONE PURPLE: _ IS _ (IS _) A DEAL, A ROSE, ENOUGH, LOVE