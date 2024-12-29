NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 29 (game #301)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Festival of Lights delights
NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- STOKE
- DIAL
- BROKEN
- SLAG
- CALL
- LADS
NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Jewish feast
NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 4th row
Last side: bottom, 2nd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #301) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #301, are…
- KUGEL
- LATKES
- BRISKET
- CHALLAH
- APPLE SAUCE
- SPANGRAM: HANNUKAH FOODS
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 hint
Sufganiyot is the biggest item left off this list of HANUKKAH FOODS – or rather, HANNUKAH FOODS, because the NYT spelled the holiday name in a different way from how it's general listed elsewhere. That said, it is one of those words with multiple spellings in general use, so maybe this is just another one I've not seen before.
Anyway, back to Sufganiyot. For me, doughnuts are a year-round indulgence. I’ve even got a loyalty card for a bakery chain that rewards me with a free weekly doughnut – such is my, a-hem, loyalty that I’ve not missed my freebie yet.
We will have to wait until 2027 for Christmas and the eight-day Jewish festival to closely coincide again, when it starts on Christmas Eve.
Meanwhile, Festivus – the festival for the rest of us – continues to be celebrated on December 23, with the annual “airing of grievances”. I’m unsure if Festivus celebrants eat doughnuts, but they really should.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 28 December, game #300)
- LAVENDER
- PATCHOULI
- CEDARWOOD
- EUCALYPTUS
- SPANGRAM: AROMATHERAPY
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
