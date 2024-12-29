NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 29 (game #301)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Festival of Lights delights

NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STOKE

DIAL

BROKEN

SLAG

CALL

LADS

NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Jewish feast

NYT Strands today (game #301) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #301) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #301, are…

KUGEL

LATKES

BRISKET

CHALLAH

APPLE SAUCE

SPANGRAM: HANNUKAH FOODS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Sufganiyot is the biggest item left off this list of HANUKKAH FOODS – or rather, HANNUKAH FOODS, because the NYT spelled the holiday name in a different way from how it's general listed elsewhere. That said, it is one of those words with multiple spellings in general use, so maybe this is just another one I've not seen before.

Anyway, back to Sufganiyot. For me, doughnuts are a year-round indulgence. I’ve even got a loyalty card for a bakery chain that rewards me with a free weekly doughnut – such is my, a-hem, loyalty that I’ve not missed my freebie yet.

We will have to wait until 2027 for Christmas and the eight-day Jewish festival to closely coincide again, when it starts on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Festivus – the festival for the rest of us – continues to be celebrated on December 23, with the annual “airing of grievances”. I’m unsure if Festivus celebrants eat doughnuts, but they really should.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

