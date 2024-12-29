NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, December 29 (game #567)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #567) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEACH

DATE

LOCK

CHERRY

FUR

MAROON

TIME

PAIR

STRAND

HEAD

LOCATION

BRICK

DURATION

YOU

RUBY

WISP

NYT Connections today (game #567) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Roses are?

Roses are? GREEN: Meeting detail

Meeting detail BLUE: Mane attraction

Mane attraction PURPLE: Sounds leafy

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #567) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHADES OF RED

GREEN: APPOINTMENT SPECIFICATIONS

BLUE: DIFFERENT AMOUNTS OF HAIR

PURPLE: TREE HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #567) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #567, are…

YELLOW: SHADES OF RED BRICK, CHERRY, MAROON, RUBY

BRICK, CHERRY, MAROON, RUBY GREEN: APPOINTMENT SPECIFICATIONS DATE, DURATION, LOCATION, TIME

DATE, DURATION, LOCATION, TIME BLUE: DIFFERENT AMOUNTS OF HAIR HEAD, LOCK, STRAND, WISP

HEAD, LOCK, STRAND, WISP PURPLE: TREE HOMOPHONES BEACH, FUR, PAIR, YOU

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I struggled today and really should have employed a bit more lateral thinking to make it a bit less time-consuming.

I spent far too long thinking BEACH, STRAND, and MAROON were linked to dumping someone and PAIR and LOCK had something to do with charging a phone before finally seeing the much more obvious SHADES OF RED and DIFFERENT AMOUNTS OF HEAD.

Our old friend the homophone also made an appearance with TREE HOMOPHONES. I think I’m going to have to have a permanent Post-it note reminding me to speak out words.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 28 December, game #566)

YELLOW: "NOTHING TO IT!" EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE, SURE THING

EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE, SURE THING GREEN: OBJECTS FROM GREEK MYTH AEGIS, APPLE OF DISCORD, GOLDEN FLEECE, PANDORA'S BOX

AEGIS, APPLE OF DISCORD, GOLDEN FLEECE, PANDORA'S BOX BLUE: PROVERBIAL THINGS TO KICK CAN, HABIT, HORNETS' NEST, TIRES

CAN, HABIT, HORNETS' NEST, TIRES PURPLE: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS HERSHEY, HISTAMINE, ITSY, MINEFIELD