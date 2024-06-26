NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, June 27 (game #116)

This might be a tricky one, depending on certain factors that I won't go into for fear of spoilers. If that's the case, you might find my hints to be helpful.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #116) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Better together

NYT Strands today (game #116) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CARGO

RICE

COME

ROSE

STONE

LANE

NYT Strands today (game #116) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Dining companions

NYT Strands today (game #116) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 7th row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #116) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #116, are…

CHEESE

GRAVY

BISCUIT

MACARONI

BURGER

FRIES

SPANGRAM: COMBOMEALS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Here's another Strands puzzle that will probably be harder for those of you who aren't in the US. Two of the pairings here – BURGER and FRIES, and MACARONI and CHEESE – are well known around the world. The other, GRAVY and BISCUITS, is not. In fact, the idea of GRAVY and BISCUITS going together in the UK would be disgusting, because gravy for us is a savoury meat (or vegetable) sauce, not a creamy one as the US equivalent is, while biscuits are what Americans would know as cookies. Mmmmm, put some more meat sauce on those Oreos, please…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortunately that didn't have an impact on my game today, because I have worked for American websites for long enough that I know what gravy refers to in this context, plus the other answers were simple enough that I would have worked it out anyway. The spangram was probably the hardest aspect of this game – I could see MEALS fairly on, but couldn't work out the COMBO part until fairly late into the game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 26 June, game #115)

POSH

SNAZZY

DAPPER

SPIFFY

CHIC

SWANK

DRIPPY

SPANGRAM: FASHIONISTA