NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, January 27 (game #330)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #330) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Viva Las Vegas

NYT Strands today (game #330) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GAME

GAMER

GLEE

GLUE

CLUE

BACK

NYT Strands today (game #330) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Games of chance

NYT Strands today (game #330) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #330) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #330, are…

SLOTS

CRAPS

POKER

BLACKJACK

ROULETTE

BACCARAT

SPANGRAM: GAMBLING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’ll never forget the noise of the Las Vegas casino I visited on vacation once: a constant din of bells, coins, electronic belches, and chimes coming from the legions of slot machines. It was a sound that followed me around wherever I went and which rang in my head for days.

The place seemed like some scientifically designed venus fly trap intended to keep me inside for as long as possible, with the sound, the hypnotic carpets, the free drinks, the sense that it could be any time of day… all of it calibrated to make me lose sense of reason and transform into a gambling zombie.

GAMBLING is a fool’s game, so being a fool (and broke already) I had to get out sharpish – although it took me a while to find the exit.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

